Kennedy's Anti-Vaccine Clinic Threatens Reputation of Major US Research Hospital

The oversight board of the leading research hospital of the US National Institutes of Health has publicly warned against the activities of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose opening of a clinic dedicated to “vaccine-injured” individuals risks compromising the institution’s credibility.

This is a rare and direct stance taken by the chairman of the oversight board of the NIH clinical research hospital during a recent meeting. Jack Leslie devoted six minutes of his speech to openly criticizing Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Health Secretary under the Trump administration, whose actions within the institution itself have raised serious concerns.

The point of contention: Kennedy organized a surprise inauguration ceremony to launch his clinic dedicated to people claiming to be victims of vaccine-related adverse effects. The event, held on the premises of the hospital often nicknamed the “house of hope” for patients with rare diseases or therapeutic dead-ends, included a panel of witnesses seated behind signs reading “vaccine injured,” in the presence of Kennedy and several senior Trump administration officials.

Leslie made clear that he does not oppose, in principle, the scientific study of vaccine adverse effects. “Serious reactions are rare but real,” he stated, adding that people who believe they have been harmed deserve to “be taken seriously.” Therefore, it is not the medical approach itself that he contests, but the political staging surrounding it and the risk it poses to the reputation of a hospital whose mission is strictly scientific.

Aware that some would have preferred he remain silent, Leslie justified his statement on behalf of the board’s responsibilities. “I think it would be a failure of the advisory board to remain silent,” he affirmed. This public statement illustrates the growing tensions between US federal scientific institutions and the ideological directions promoted by Kennedy since taking office.