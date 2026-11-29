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A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Southern California on Saturday, November 28. Felt across much of the Los Angeles metropolitan area , the tremor prompted a response from emergency services, but initial reports indicated no injuries or major damage.

The earthquake struck around 9:30 a.m. local time off the coast of Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles County. The tremors were felt in several communities across Southern California , causing concern among many residents. Several aftershocks followed, and local authorities immediately activated their safety procedures.

Los Angeles firefighters mobilized crews from 106 fire stations to inspect infrastructure and buildings that may have been damaged. Initial assessments revealed no significant damage or injuries. However, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass urged residents to remain vigilant due to the risk of aftershocks.

A plane forced to abort its landing

The earthquake also disrupted operations at Los Angeles International Airport. A passenger plane preparing to land was forced to abort its landing on the instructions of air traffic controllers. Broken windows were also reported within the airport grounds, while a security alarm was triggered at a nearby refinery.

Located in a region characterized by significant tectonic activity, California regularly experiences earthquakes. Authorities remind the public that aftershocks can occur several hours, or even several days, after the initial quake. However, no tsunami warning was issued following this event.