Three days after a nationwide flight grounding ordered on Friday, American air traffic was gradually recovering on Monday, leaving behind a weekend of chaos at airports and reopening the debate on the deterioration of the country’s air traffic control infrastructure.

It is a soft recovery, but a recovery nonetheless. Monday morning, just over 250 US-related flights had been canceled, compared to more than 2,300 the day before. Delays still affected more than 700 aircraft, but this figure represented a fraction of the approximately 10,000 flights impacted on Sunday. The worst seemed to be over, although full normalization was only expected during Monday.

Everything began Friday afternoon, when the US civil aviation authorities ordered a nationwide grounding of all traffic on national territory. A measure of exceptional severity: since the creation of the modern air traffic control system, such a directive had only been applied once on this scale, the day after the September 11, 2001 attacks. The official cause cited is a defective upgrade of the air traffic control communication cables.

Throughout the weekend, thousands of travelers wandered through disorganized terminals, sitting on the floor, waiting for information or a new booking. FAA chief Bryan Bedford had promised on Saturday a return to normal by the end of Sunday. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy had to correct that the next morning on ABC, acknowledging that reorganizing planes, crews, and passengers would take longer than expected.

Asked about possible political responsibilities, Sean Duffy ruled out any resignation, citing the extreme obsolescence of inherited infrastructure, including some radar equipment dating from the 1960s. “When we do work and things go wrong, of course, I am the secretary. But I must also acknowledge what was handed to me,” he said on CNN.

Donald Trump, who remained silent for several days about the crisis, finally spoke on Sunday to blame his predecessor. “The Biden administration has been a disaster for the FAA. Everything they touched went wrong. Large sums were spent recklessly, making an old and failing system even worse than when they arrived,” the US president said.

The crisis highlighted a structural problem that Republican officials themselves now publicly acknowledge. Sean Duffy has requested a $50 billion package, about 45 billion euros, to modernize the entire air traffic control system, calling on Congress to “rise to the occasion.” Democrats responded by pointing out that Congress, dominated by Republicans for two years, could have started this project much earlier.