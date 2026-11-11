Scott Wiener, elected to Congress to represent San Francisco, intends to weigh in heavily on federal regulation of artificial intelligence. This California legislator, already the author of several pioneering texts in his state, warns that time is running out in the face of AI systems whose progress he considers potentially uncontrollable.

Scott Wiener had not yet savored his electoral victory when his mind was already focused on artificial intelligence. A few hours after being declared the winner of a tight race for the Congressional seat vacated by former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the California state senator referred to a report published the day before by the nonprofit organization METR. This document, widely interpreted as evidence that an AI system had reached a stage of recursive self-improvement, meaning the ability to significantly contribute to its own progress, visibly concerned him. “This is very worrying,” he said, seeing it as confirmation that the window to act is closing quickly.

The phenomenon of recursive self-improvement, which he mentioned several times during a roughly twenty-minute interview, refers to the risk that an AI system progresses autonomously and exponentially, to the point of escaping all human control. “We need to slow down this process,” he says. “Because it’s moving very fast, and we could slide into a catastrophe without even realizing it.”

Wiener is not a novice on these issues. In 2024, he drafted bill SB 1047, which would have been the first American legislation on so-called frontier AI systems, before California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed it. He then sponsored a more flexible bill, SB 53, which Newsom this time signed into law. These two initiatives have since inspired federal-level legislative proposals.

His campaign benefited from more than three million dollars from Public First Action, an organization supportive of AI regulation that receives substantial funding from Anthropic, one of the sector’s leading labs. His opponents tried to exploit this support to portray him as too close to the tech industry. Wiener categorically rejects this interpretation: “Public First supported me because I was the first elected official in the country to introduce AI regulation and the first to have it adopted and enforced,” he responded, denouncing attacks he calls “shockingly cynical.”

In Congress, he hopes to join a possible special commission on artificial intelligence, whose creation has been discussed for several months within the Democratic Party. Among the priorities he advocates are the creation of a federal regulator with real powers, protections for whistleblowers, requirements for testing and auditing systems, as well as an emergency stop mechanism. He also stresses the need to preserve the maneuvering room of federated states, opposing any broad federal preemption that would deprive California and other states of the ability to legislate. “States are, as Judge Brandeis said, laboratories,” he reminds.

Wiener describes himself as only “cautiously optimistic” about Congress’s ability to act, citing the disappointing record of American legislators in dealing with major digital platforms. The position of President Donald Trump, who called concerns about catastrophic AI risks a “hoax,” further complicates the situation. The lack of cooperation with China on these issues, which Wiener nevertheless considers essential, is in his view another major obstacle. “We are at a very dangerous moment in terms of risk of losing control over AI,” he summarizes, hoping Congress will act before a serious incident forces it to do so.