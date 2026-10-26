Obama launches midterm campaign, accuses Trump of sparking 'unnecessary' war in Iran

Former President Barack Obama has entered the midterm election campaign in support of Democratic candidates. At a rally in Ohio, he sharply criticized Donald Trump, accusing him of dragging the United States into an armed conflict he deems unjustified in Iran.

Barack Obama is back on the campaign trail. The former White House occupant spoke at a gathering in Ohio during the campaign for the 2026 midterm legislative elections, lending his support to Democratic Party candidates.

Before his supporters, Obama directly challenged Donald Trump’s record on the international stage, accusing him of triggering a war he calls “unnecessary” in Iran. This strong stance illustrates the Democrats’ intent to make the Trump administration’s foreign policy a central argument in their campaign as the election approaches.

The former president’s mobilization highlights the stakes these midterms represent for both parties, amid a US-Iran conflict whose repercussions extend far beyond the United States’ borders.