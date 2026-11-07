The United States is facing a particularly significant resurgence of measles. According to the latest data published on Friday, November 6, by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 5,182 cases have been confirmed since the beginning of 2026. This is the highest annual total recorded in the country since 1991, thirty-five years ago. This increase comes as health authorities had recorded 2,289 cases throughout 2025, which was already marked by strong virus circulation. The situation is causing growing concern among healthcare professionals, who warn about the return of an extremely contagious disease, yet preventable through vaccination. Children and adolescents are particularly affected, representing nearly 60% of infected individuals.

The scale of the epidemic is also measured by its hospital impact. According to the CDC, 562 people have been hospitalized since January, about 11% of reported cases. Federal authorities count four deaths associated with measles in 2026, while several states report higher numbers according to their own surveillance criteria. Pennsylvania is among the most affected areas, with particularly high virus circulation. Other outbreaks have been identified in several states, notably South Carolina, Utah, and Texas. In total, 43 outbreaks have been reported this year, and 96% of recorded cases are linked to these clusters. These figures indicate significant transmission within certain communities, while measles had been officially declared eliminated from U.S. territory in 2000.

Declining vaccination rates favor the return of the disease

Health authorities identify the decrease in vaccination coverage as one of the main factors of this resurgence. According to the CDC, 96% of people infected in 2026 were unvaccinated or had unknown vaccination status. The proportion of children vaccinated against measles, mumps, and rubella upon school entry dropped from 95.2% during the 2019-2020 school year to 92.4% in 2025-2026. This decline may seem limited but represents a significant risk for a disease with particularly rapid transmission. Experts estimate that about 95% vaccination coverage with two doses is necessary to sustainably prevent virus circulation in a population. When this threshold is not met, outbreaks can occur, especially in communities where many children are unprotected.

The vaccination issue also holds an important place in the American political debate. Donald Trump’s Secretary of Health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is regularly criticized by doctors and infectious disease specialists for his past positions on vaccines. Several healthcare professionals believe that the spread of misleading information and distrust toward health institutions contribute to weakening prevention campaigns. However, measles is not a mild infection. It generally causes high fever, cough, respiratory symptoms, and a rash but can also lead to serious complications, including pneumonia and brain inflammation. Young children and immunocompromised individuals are particularly vulnerable to severe forms. In response to this situation, health authorities remind that vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent infections and limit hospitalizations. With over 5,000 cases recorded in less than a year, the United States faces a public health challenge it believed largely controlled for several decades.