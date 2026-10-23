Zuckerberg secures additional Meta shares to stay in California despite billionaire tax

Meta’s CEO negotiated an unprecedented deal with his company to offset losses caused by a Californian tax on large fortunes. In exchange for staying in the state, he will receive more shares over eight years.

Mark Zuckerberg had warned his board: if California adopted a billionaire tax, he was considering leaving the state and selling his properties. The message was heard. Meta reached an agreement with its CEO called the « Founder Alignment Agreement, » which guarantees him additional company shares over eight years, provided he keeps his primary residence in California.

The targeted tax measure is a proposal submitted to California voters in November. It provides for a one-time 5% levy on fortunes exceeding one billion dollars. For Zuckerberg, whose fortune is estimated at over 200 billion dollars, the bill would amount to about 10 billion dollars.

Negotiations between the Facebook founder and a special committee of the board were described in a financial document published Wednesday as « robust » and « at times contentious. » The agreement stipulates that he will receive shares more frequently and can sell them quarterly. These shares do not change his control over the company but allow him to monetize his stake more easily.

To justify this arrangement, Meta cited the strategic importance of keeping its leader at the helm of the company from California, amid a global race in artificial intelligence. The group recalled the turmoil experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic, a period during which Zuckerberg worked from his estate in Hawaii, before scandals, massive restructurings, and job cuts followed. Meta’s workforce declined by 15% in one year, meaning at least 10,000 jobs lost.

The company announced Wednesday that it plans to dedicate up to 145 billion dollars this year to its artificial intelligence projects. Such high expenditures have led Meta to report, for the first time since its IPO fourteen years ago, a negative cash flow, meaning the group now spends more than it generates. CFO Susan Li specified that the simultaneously announced stock split would also provide Meta with new leeway to finance these investments.

Markets reacted with caution. Meta’s stock dropped more than 7% on Thursday, wiping out over 100 billion dollars in market capitalization, due to unclear prospects on the revenues these massive expenditures might generate. California has about 225 billionaire residents, most of whom are linked to the tech sector.