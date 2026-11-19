A group of seventeen American lawmakers is reigniting the debate on raising the federal minimum wage, stuck at $7.25 since 2009, and demands the elimination of the tip credit system applicable to tipped workers.

Seventeen members of the U.S. Congress, including several elected in the recent midterm elections, have joined voices to demand the adoption of the Living Wage For All Act, a bill introduced last April that has not yet been reviewed. The proposal provides for a gradual increase of the federal minimum wage up to $25 per hour, according to a phased schedule based on company size: 2031 for employers with more than 500 employees or annual revenues exceeding one billion dollars, 2038 for smaller businesses. After this threshold, the minimum wage would be indexed to two-thirds of the national median hourly wage, with annual adjustments.

The bill also calls for the elimination of the subminimum wage applicable to workers partially paid by tips, currently set at $2.13 per hour at the federal level. This system, a legacy of 1966 legislation, allows employers to count tips paid by customers toward the legal minimum wage without having to pay the difference themselves. Frozen at this level since 1996, this floor remains in effect in many states, although seven of them, including California and Alaska, already require full minimum wage payment before tips.

Among the bill’s initiators are Representative Delia Ramirez and Representative Jesús “Chuy” García, both from Illinois, as well as Representative Analilia Mejia from New Jersey. Brad Lander, a Brooklyn elected official who will join Congress in January, announced his intention to cosign the bill. “All workers deserve a raise. The 45 million Americans earning less than $20 per hour deserve a raise, and the subminimum wage for tipped workers is inexcusable at this point,” he said.

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 has not been raised since 2009. Adjusted for inflation, this amount would today be equivalent to $11.32, representing a 36% loss in purchasing power. Its highest real value dates back to 1968, when it reached $1.60 per hour, a significantly higher inflation-adjusted value than the current rate, with the loss of purchasing power since that peak estimated at about 53%.

The minimum wage issue influenced the recent midterm elections, which resulted in heavy losses for Republicans, with the cost of living being a central issue in the vote. A poll published by the organization One Fair Wage, which has long advocated for eliminating the subminimum wage, indicates that 78% of voters considered raising the minimum wage to $25 an important factor in their vote. “Washington has allowed the federal minimum wage to become increasingly disconnected from the economic reality of American families,” said Saru Jayaraman, president of the organization.

This initiative comes as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress. The last serious attempt to raise the minimum wage was in 2021, when Democrats sought to raise it to $15 as part of the Biden administration’s relief plan. The Senate then rejected the measure by 42 votes to 58, with all Republicans voting against it, joined by seven Democrats. Joe Biden later raised the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 by executive order in 2022, a decision overturned by Donald Trump upon his return to the White House in 2025.