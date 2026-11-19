The Democratic leader in the House of Representatives secured his party's nomination with 251 votes for and 11 against, but will still have to convince all elected officials in January to gain access to one of the most powerful positions in Washington.

Hakeem Jeffries hasn't crossed the finish line yet, but he's getting closer. The Democratic representative from New York was nominated by his party for Speaker of the House in a closed-door vote, receiving 251 votes in favor and only 11 against. If confirmed in January, he will become the first Black man to hold that office in U.S. history.

The final decision rests with all members of the House, who will meet for the first time on January 3, 2027, at the opening of the new Congress . Until then, Jeffries will have to contend with a particularly restless progressive wing of his party. Several newly elected members, supported notably by the Democratic Socialists of America, have indicated that discussions are still underway regarding the commitments they expect from him. In a joint statement, they listed their priorities: the establishment of a universal healthcare system, the end of the federal immigration agency's operations, the removal of private money from politics, and a ceasefire in Gaza. "Our constituents sent us to Congress with a mandate on these issues," they stated, adding that there is "still work to be done."

In the week leading up to the vote, protesters disrupted a Democratic conference in Denver, Colorado , where Jeffries was scheduled to speak. The New York representative, who ran without a declared opponent, emphasized that he took nothing for granted in a party experiencing a strong demand for renewal after voters dealt a defeat to Republicans and President Donald Trump 's inner circle.

Jeffries is not alone in his quest for a historic role. He was re-elected alongside Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Pete Aguilar of California . Clark could become the first woman to lead the Democratic majority in the House, while Aguilar would be the first Latino elected official to hold the position of Deputy Majority Leader, responsible for coordinating votes. Both were re-elected unopposed.

This trio embodies the generation that took over from Nancy Pelosi, who stepped down as House leader in 2022 after the Republicans lost the majority. For the first time, this team could find itself in charge of a majority in the House. The renewal also extends to the Senate, where Democratic leader Chuck Schumer faces a challenge from Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, who has held the seat since 2017.