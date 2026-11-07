Stephen Miller, hardline ideologue, promoted to Trump chief of staff

Donald Trump has appointed Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles. This promotion places one of the most controversial architects of American immigration policy at the top of the presidential apparatus, following a Republican defeat in the midterm elections.

It is a strong political signal that Donald Trump is sending to his opponents. By choosing Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff, the American president places beside him the man who, more than anyone else, embodies the radicalism of his immigration agenda. The appointment was announced on Friday, a few days after the Republican Party lost control of both chambers of Congress to the Democrats in the midterm elections.

At 41 years old, Miller is one of the longest-standing figures in Trump’s circle. He joined the 2016 presidential campaign as a speechwriter, at a time when few bet on the New York billionaire’s victory. Since then, he has never left the inner circle. As deputy chief of staff, he was already considered the main architect of the administration’s immigration policy, notably advocating for federal agents to carry out 3,000 arrests per day and for an expansion of the powers of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Trump justified this choice simply: Miller « understands » the issues, is « very good politically, » and will be « an excellent manager. » Susie Wiles, who had held the position since the presidential inauguration, is joining the political structure of the Trump movement. She described her time at the White House as a « once-in-a-lifetime honor. »

Beyond immigration, Miller has distinguished himself through positions that have regularly fueled controversy. On the international stage, he defended extrajudicial strikes against vessels in the Caribbean Sea suspected of transporting drugs, as well as the military operation aimed at capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro last January. In January 2026, he stated on CNN that the United States had the right to seize Greenland, a Danish territory that Trump considers a strategic necessity. « We live in the real world, Jake, a world governed by force, by power. These are the iron laws of the world since time immemorial, » he told host Jake Tapper.

Domestically, Miller has been equally outspoken. During the midterm campaign, he called Democrats « extremists, monsters, and crazies who hate America » on social media, and shared unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud in California and Alaska. He is also credited with having crafted behind the scenes a legislative obstruction strategy to counter Democratic initiatives in Congress, with Trump himself announcing he would extensively use his veto power.

The opposition’s reaction was swift. New York Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries, expected to lead the House of Representatives, denounced on social media a « dangerous and irresponsible extremist xenophobe with American blood on his hands, » referring to deaths during protests against ICE operations. Senator Chuck Schumer, who is expected to become the Democratic Senate majority leader in January, said Trump had « learned nothing » from the Republican electoral defeat. « Trump could not have made a worse choice. Our Democratic majorities will fight him every step of the way, » he warned.