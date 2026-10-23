Meta fined $25 billion by New Mexico, a record penalty in the group's history

A U.S. jury found Meta guilty of nearly 44 million violations of New Mexico state consumer protection laws, imposing an unprecedented $25 billion penalty on the social media giant.

This is the heaviest sanction ever imposed on Meta. A federal court in New Mexico ordered the group to pay $25 billion to the state after a jury found the company committed nearly 44 million violations of local consumer protection laws.

In his opinion issued Wednesday, federal judge Francis J. Mathew stated that there is no “absolute rule” for setting the amount of such a penalty but emphasized the repeated and deliberate nature of the practices attributed to Meta since 2010. The group is notably accused of misleading its users about their ability to control their personal data, the use of this data by third parties, as well as its handling of misinformation, hate speech, and the consistent enforcement of its own rules.

This conviction is directly linked to New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez’s refusal to join an $18 billion class action settlement Meta reached earlier this year with attorneys general from nearly all other U.S. states. By choosing to pursue its own legal action rather than participate in this global settlement, New Mexico ultimately secured a significantly higher judgment.

The decision illustrates the growing risks faced by major digital platforms against public authorities willing to initiate independent prosecutions rather than align with collectively negotiated agreements. For Meta, whose business model relies on collecting and monetizing personal data, this record fine represents a judicial signal whose repercussions could extend beyond U.S. borders, especially considering ongoing debates in Europe about regulating digital giants.