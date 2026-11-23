After a recount in North Carolina, Democrat Chuck Hubbard narrowly took the seat from Republican Virginia Foxx, giving his party a historic majority in the House of Representatives.

This is a result not seen since the Clinton era. Democrats now control at least 258 seats in the House of Representatives, compared to 173 for Republicans, with four districts still undecided. This level of dominance in the lower chamber of the US Congress is unprecedented since 1992, the year Bill Clinton won the presidency and Democrats held exactly the same number of seats.

The decisive victory came from North Carolina, where Chuck Hubbard, a former journalist turned politician, defeated Republican representative Virginia Foxx by only 330 votes, with 99% of ballots counted. Foxx, who had represented the state’s 5th Congressional district since 2005, requested a recount as allowed by local law when the margin is less than 1%. This recount did not change the outcome, and she finally conceded defeat on Sunday, stating she lost by « just a few votes. »

For Hubbard, this success marks a striking turnaround: in the 2024 midterm elections, he had lost to the same opponent by nine points. His campaign focused on the cost of living, a central concern for voters amid economic tensions linked to the conflict with Iran. He also emphasized support for low-income families, small businesses, public education, and access to healthcare.

This result is part of a Democratic wave that also affected districts traditionally held by Republicans, notably in South Carolina, Texas, Alaska, and Iowa. Democrats also retained control of the Senate in these same midterms.

Donald Trump and his vice president JD Vance both attributed Republican setbacks to inflation caused by the war with Iran. This explanation, while partially absolving the administration’s political line, implicitly acknowledges the scale of the electoral punishment.

Four races remain undecided: in Tennessee and Minnesota, Democratic candidates each lead by fewer than 500 votes, while two elections in Louisiana will be decided in a runoff in December.

With control of both chambers of Congress, Democrats have considerable legislative leverage. They can initiate investigations into potential conflicts of interest within the executive branch, confirm or block presidential nominations in the Senate, and pass legislation. However, their power remains limited: Donald Trump retains his veto right over any legislation passed by Congress.