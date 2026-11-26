Major American tech stocks fell again on Wednesday, weighed down by growing questions about the profitability of massive investments in artificial intelligence. Nvidia, Amazon, and Microsoft closed the session in the red.

Investor nervousness around artificial intelligence remains high. On Wednesday, the three main U.S. stock indices closed lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropping 0.6%. Nvidia ended the day down 3.4%, after losing up to 8% early in the session, extending the sell-off that began the day before.

The chipmaker, whose market capitalization makes it the leading global player in the AI race, is going through a turbulent period. The revelation of extramarital affairs involving its CEO, Jensen Huang, followed by his resignation and quick reinstatement, caused erratic stock fluctuations. The temporary rebound seen after his return to the company’s leadership did not withstand the overall market pressure. Given Nvidia’s central role as a supplier and financier of many companies involved in AI deployment, its difficulties are impacting the entire sector.

Amazon lost just over 3%, while Tesla and Microsoft also closed in negative territory. Meta and SpaceX, however, managed to stand out, finishing the session higher. Shares of Anthropic, which went public last week at $83, continue to trade below that reference price.

Several factors fuel this distrust. The U.S. midterm elections saw Democrats make significant gains, many of whom campaigned for stricter regulation of AI companies or even a moratorium on building new data centers. This prospect worries markets accustomed to relatively lenient sector regulation.

The fundamental question of profitability remains. “It seems these companies are trying to outdo each other on spending amounts, but it still needs to be proven that it’s worth it, and that’s where Wall Street says it doesn’t know,” summarized Todd Schoenberger, Chief Investment Officer at CrossCheck Management.

Goldman Sachs, however, anticipates that global AI investments will exceed one trillion dollars by 2026 and that the technology will remain the “main driver of corporate investment growth” next year. This long-term optimism is currently struggling to reassure markets also concerned by Wednesday’s announcement of a new round of tariffs decided by the Trump administration as part of its trade policy.

Trading will resume on Friday for a shortened session, after markets close Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Sources citées dans l’article Goldman Sachs