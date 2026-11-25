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A terrible tragedy occurred this Wednesday in Egypt. A tanker truck carrying petroleum products overturned and burst into flames on the Cairo ring road in the Al-Warraq district of Giza. The fire quickly spread to nearby vehicles, trapping several motorists. According to the latest provisional toll, at least 31 people have lost their lives and 21 others have been injured. In total, 27 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were destroyed by the fire.

A tanker truck bursts into flames while in traffic.

The accident occurred in the evening, above tunnel number 10, in the Imbaba sector, west of the Egyptian capital.

After the tanker truck overturned, the flames quickly spread to surrounding vehicles. Huge columns of black smoke rose above the ring road as motorists tried to move away from the fire.

Footage filmed on site shows several vehicles completely engulfed in flames, residents fleeing the scene and firefighters attempting to control the blaze.

Ahmed Sameer, a motorist stuck in traffic, said he saw rescuers extracting several bodies from the burned-out vehicles.

39 ambulances mobilized, the human toll rising

Egyptian authorities deployed 39 ambulances to assist the victims. The injured were evacuated to several hospitals in the region.

An initial report indicated 21 dead and 15 injured. This was later revised upwards, reaching at least 31 dead and 21 injured by the evening.

Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar clarified that this assessment remained provisional.

The accident also led to the closure of several sections of the ring road, causing major traffic jams in the Cairo metropolitan area.

DNA analysis to identify the victims

The Egyptian public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident and establish any possible responsibilities.

Magistrates visited the scene of the disaster, while other investigators were dispatched to hospitals to collect testimonies from the injured.

DNA samples have also been ordered in order to establish the identity of the victims who have not yet been identified.

The reasons why the tanker truck driver lost control of his vehicle remain to be determined.

The Egyptian president orders that the victims be taken care of.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and asked the authorities to provide all necessary assistance to the relatives of the victims.

He also ordered medical treatment for the injured, the rapid removal of the burning vehicles, and the restoration of traffic flow.

Another deadly disaster in Egypt

This tragedy comes just over two weeks after a deadly train collision near Giza , which left at least seven dead and more than a hundred injured.

Last January, a collision involving several vehicles also claimed the lives of 21 people and injured 16 others on a road near the province of Beni Suef, in the south of the country.

Traffic accidents cause several thousand deaths each year in Egypt, where speeding, the poor condition of some roads and failure to comply with the Highway Code are among the main causes of road fatalities.

Sources cited in the article Ministre égyptien de la Santé · Parquet égyptien