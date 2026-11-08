A Cessna 172D Skyhawk made an emergency landing on a busy road in North Fort Myers, Florida, due to a mechanical problem. Although it struck a pickup truck, no injuries were reported. The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the malfunction.

A small private plane made an emergency landing in traffic on Saturday in North Fort Myers, Florida. Faced with a mechanical problem mid-flight, the two pilots were forced to land on a busy road, amidst passing motorists. No one was injured.

A Cessna suddenly appeared in the middle of the cars

The accident occurred Saturday around noon on Bayshore Road, near Interstate 75, in Lee County, southwest Florida. The aircraft, a Cessna 172D Skyhawk, was carrying two pilots when a mechanical problem forced them to search for a place to land.

The pilots chose to land directly on the road, where several vehicles were traveling in both directions. Footage filmed by witnesses shows the small plane descending at a low altitude, then touching down on the road just meters from the motorists. Several drivers tried to swerve to avoid a collision.

During its descent, the Cessna struck the rear of a pickup truck traveling eastbound on Bayshore Road. The aircraft eventually came to a stop on the roadway, allowing emergency services to respond.

"The plane landed six or nine meters behind my truck."

Brandon Hinson, a motorist driving with a trailer on Bayshore Road, witnessed the landing. He explained that he heard an unusual noise before spotting the plane descending toward the road: “ I looked to the side and saw the plane coming, nose down toward the ground. I accelerated. It touched down in the left lane, bounced toward the middle lane, and then toward the turning lane.”

The driver stated that the aircraft landed approximately six to nine meters behind his vehicle. He also explained that he immediately understood the danger and accelerated to avoid being hit.

The scene was captured by several witnesses, including Danny Roldan, whose images circulated on social media. They show the plane flying through traffic at an extremely low altitude before it hit the road.

No one was injured despite the collision with the pickup truck.

The Lee County Sheriff's Department confirmed that no one was injured, neither among the two occupants of the Cessna, nor in the pickup truck that was hit, nor among the other motorists.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno welcomed the outcome: "Thankfully, this incident ended well and no one was injured. Given the recent tragic air accidents, we are especially grateful that everyone is safe and sound."

Emergency services and law enforcement secured the area after the landing. The aircraft was then moved off the road to allow traffic to resume.

An investigation has been opened into the mechanical failure.

The Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. civil aviation authority, has taken charge of the investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

Initial findings indicate that the two pilots experienced a mechanical problem during their flight. However, the precise nature of this malfunction has not yet been determined. Authorities have not released the identities of the two occupants of the aircraft.

The Cessna 172 is a light, single-engine propeller-driven aircraft widely used in recreational flying and pilot training. In the event of engine power loss, the aircraft can continue its descent by gliding, but its crew must quickly find a suitable landing area.

Another plane crash in Florida, six days after a crash that killed nine people

This emergency landing occurred less than a week after the terrible crash of a Learjet 60 in Florida, which claimed the lives of nine people . On November 1, this private jet, flying from Texas to the Bahamas, crashed in a residential area of ​​Greenacres, near Palm Beach, after an uncontrolled descent.

Unlike that fatal accident, the Cessna's landing at North Fort Myers resulted in no casualties…