VIDEO - Florida: Private Jet Crashes into Homes and Explodes, Multiple Deaths Reported

A Learjet 60 crashed into a residential area in Greenacres, Florida, causing an explosion and widespread destruction. Reports indicate several fatalities, while the number of passengers on board remains unknown. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, but have not yet released a definitive death toll.



A private jet crashed on Sunday in Greenacres, Palm Beach County, Florida, USA. The aircraft, identified as a Learjet 60, struck a residential area consisting mainly of mobile homes, causing a violent explosion and fire. Emergency services reported several fatalities but did not immediately release a precise death toll.

The jet hit a tree before crashing into a house.

The accident occurred shortly after 13 p.m. local time. According to initial reports, the plane struck a tree and downed power lines before crashing into a house. The impact caused a massive fireball and destroyed at least one mobile home.

Images circulating on social media show a particularly violent explosion near a road. At the crash site, debris from the aircraft and the building was scattered around a crater formed by the impact.

Several dead, number of passengers still unknown

Palm Beach County firefighters described the accident as a "mass casualty incident." Several deaths were reported, but authorities had not yet specified the exact number of fatalities.

The number of people on board the jet also remained unknown. The Learjet 60 is a business jet that can accommodate several passengers, with a capacity that varies depending on its configuration. Initial reports did not allow for a determination of how many people were on board or whether any residents had been killed on the ground.

An explosion filmed from the road

A video circulating on X shows a fireball near a road, with several vehicles driving nearby. However, the authenticity and exact location of this video remain to be established. Therefore, it is not yet possible to confirm that it shows the Greenacres crash.

Rescue teams were mobilized in the residential area affected by the crash. The fire ravaged the wreckage of the aircraft and at least one home. The extent of the damage to neighboring properties had not yet been determined.

The circumstances of the accident remain unknown.

The circumstances of the aircraft crash remain undetermined. No mechanical failure, engine malfunction, or pilot error had been officially established in the first hours following the tragedy.

Authorities will need to determine the jet's trajectory, its point of origin, its destination, and the reasons why it lost altitude over this populated area. The identities of the victims had not yet been released as of Sunday evening.