New information has raised questions about the causes of the Learjet 60 crash that killed 9 people on Sunday in Florida. The aircraft reportedly lost about 7,700 meters of altitude in just 62 seconds, an exceptionally violent descent that intrigues aviation experts. Among the hypotheses examined are a developing storm, icing phenomena, and a possible structural failure of part of the empennage. Other questions also surround this disaster, notably the still unknown identity of most of the plane’s occupants.

An exceptionally violent storm on the Learjet’s flight path

Weather conditions may have played a decisive role in the loss of control of the aircraft. The Learjet 60, which was flying from Austin, Texas, to North Eleuthera, Bahamas, was crossing southern Florida when it encountered turbulence and icing at high altitude.

According to meteorologist Matthew Cappucci’s analysis, the aircraft entered a developing thunderstorm cell. This cell experienced an extremely rapid intensification: the cloud tops rose from about 10,000 meters to nearly 14,700 meters in just 20 minutes, between 12:36 and 12:56 local time.

Such growth indicates the presence of powerful updrafts capable of generating severe turbulence. These phenomena can destabilize an aircraft and subject it to considerable aerodynamic stresses.

Former airline pilot Terry Tozer, with over 20 years of experience, considers weather conditions a plausible explanation. “I think it was weather-related”, he stated.

The crew had requested to climb to 37,000 feet, approximately 11,300 meters, to find more favorable flying conditions. But the storm tops reportedly exceeded this altitude by several thousand meters, making this maneuver potentially insufficient.

Could icing have caused an uncontrollable stall?

Icing is a second important line of inquiry. Minutes before the tragedy, the crew reported the presence of ice on the aircraft as well as moderate turbulence. The outside temperature was about -47°C.

At high altitude, ice accumulation can profoundly alter an aircraft’s aerodynamic behavior. Depositing on the wings, it disrupts airflow, reduces lift, and increases drag. Under certain conditions, it can contribute to causing a stall.

The horizontal stabilizer, located at the rear of the aircraft, is also sensitive to icing. This component helps maintain the aircraft’s longitudinal balance and controls nose-up or nose-down movements. Significant degradation of its effectiveness could lead to severe piloting difficulties.

The combination of icing and strong turbulence could explain an initial loss of control. However, the icing reported by the crew was described as light and manageable. Investigators will need to determine if conditions suddenly worsened or if another failure triggered the disaster.

Was part of the empennage torn off in flight?

One of the most concerning hypotheses involves a possible structural failure of the aircraft during its descent.

Flight tracking data indicate the Learjet lost about 7,700 meters in 62 seconds. Its vertical descent speed momentarily exceeded 32,000 feet per minute, approximately 163 meters per second.

Such a high acceleration can subject the aircraft to considerable aerodynamic forces, especially when combined with turbulence or abrupt maneuvers.

Terry Tozer drew attention to the footage showing the Learjet diving toward the ground before its explosion. According to him, the rear part of the aircraft may have been damaged or partially torn off before impact.

The Learjet 60 has a T-tail empennage, characterized by a horizontal stabilizer mounted at the top of the vertical fin. Losing this component could make controlling the aircraft’s pitch nearly impossible.

Two possibilities must be considered: a structural failure that caused the fall, or a failure resulting from overspeed and stresses endured during the descent. However, available videos do not confirm the loss of the empennage.

An extraordinarily violent fall that puzzles experts

Beyond meteorological and mechanical hypotheses, it is the severity of the accident that raises many questions. Several aviation experts have highlighted the exceptional nature of such a rapid descent followed by an almost vertical impact.

Business jet accidents can have very diverse causes: mechanical failure, pilot error, hazardous weather conditions, or a combination of factors. But a loss of control at high altitude resulting in such a brutal fall remains a particularly rare phenomenon.

Aviation lawyer Zachary Gorwitz notably pointed out that an engine failure usually causes a much more gradual descent, with the aircraft retaining some gliding capability. In the Learjet case, no stabilized descent phase appears in the available data.

The exceptional nature of this fall raises a crucial question: what phenomenon could have made the plane uncontrollable so quickly, while the crew still seemed able to communicate normally with air traffic control moments earlier?

Communications released very quickly after the disaster

Another element that drew attention is the speed with which the crew’s last communications were made public. While aviation investigations usually take several months or more, these exchanges circulated on the Internet just hours after the accident.

This release may give the impression that investigative elements were communicated unusually quickly. However, an important distinction must be made: the recordings released are radio exchanges between the Learjet and air traffic controllers, captured notably by the LiveATC service.

These communications can be recorded and broadcast independently of any official investigation. They should not be confused with cockpit voice recorder recordings, the black box intended to preserve conversations and sounds inside the cockpit. In the United States, public release of these audio recordings is prohibited by law.

The immediate availability of the crew’s last messages is therefore not, in itself, an anomaly in the investigation process.

9 dead, but the identity of 8 victims still unknown

The question of the occupants’ identities has also fueled speculation. The day after the disaster, U.S. authorities had still not released the list of people on board the aircraft.

Only one victim has been publicly identified by her family: Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, a 20-year-old Brazilian co-pilot. The young woman had obtained her private pilot license at just 17 years old, even before her driver’s license. She already had over 1,300 flight hours and worked in business aviation.

Her mother confirmed her death. The identities of the other 8 occupants had not yet been made public, nor the precise composition of the passenger group or the reasons for their trip to the Bahamas.

The Learjet, registered N722BD, officially belonged to LR60271 LLC, a company registered in Delaware. This form of ownership is common in business aviation. However, it does not directly reveal the identity of the passengers or the person or company that organized the flight.

The absence of public identification so soon after the accident may be surprising, but the NTSB usually does not disclose victims’ names. Their release is typically the responsibility of local authorities, families, or the aircraft operator, after identification procedures and informing relatives.

Investigators will need to reconstruct the last seconds of the flight

The National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation will have to determine the exact sequence of events that turned a cruise flight into an air disaster. The investigation will focus on weather conditions, anti-icing systems, flight control operation, empennage condition, and mechanical stresses endured by the structure.

Particular attention will be paid to debris dispersion. If some parts were found far from the impact point, their location and characteristics could help determine if a breakup occurred before the plane hit the ground.

Trajectory data will also need to be compared with any onboard recorders and findings from the wreckage. The NTSB has not yet established the cause of the accident nor confirmed the existence of an in-flight structural failure.