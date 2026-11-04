Learjet crash in Florida: part of the tail broke off in mid-flight, debris found 6 km from the accident

American investigators have discovered pieces of the tail of the Learjet 60, confirming that a separation occurred before the crash in Florida, which killed nine people. They are investigating whether this separation caused the loss of control of the aircraft or occurred during the descent, while weather conditions remain a suspect.

A major discovery has been announced in the investigation into the Learjet 60 crash that killed nine people on Sunday in Florida . American investigators have recovered a section of the aircraft's tail in three pieces, scattered up to 6 kilometers from the impact site. This discovery confirms that the plane began to break apart in mid-air before crashing to the ground. It now remains to be determined whether this breakage caused the disaster or occurred during the jet's uncontrolled descent.

Three pieces of the elevator were found several kilometers away.

On Tuesday, during a press conference, Tom Chapman, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board, the American agency in charge of investigating transportation accidents, announced that most of the left elevator had been found in three pieces.

These fragments were scattered between 2,1 and 6,1 kilometers from the crater created by the plane at Greenacres, near West Palm Beach. Their distance indicates that they broke off before impact.

The elevator is a movable surface located on the horizontal stabilizer at the rear of the aircraft. It controls the aircraft's pitch, that is, directing its nose up or down. On the Learjet 60, the horizontal stabilizer is mounted at the top of the vertical stabilizer, forming a T-tail.

Tom Chapman emphasized the importance of this discovery: "Knowing that this item was lost is very important evidence, pointing us in the right direction to explore other avenues."

Did the rupture cause the crash or did it occur during the fall?

The question now is at what point this part of the tail assembly broke off. As we explained in our previous article on the storm, icing, and the hypothesis of a tail assembly failure , the Learjet experienced an extremely violent descent, losing approximately 7,700 meters of altitude in just 62 seconds.

At very high speeds, aerodynamic forces can exert considerable stress on an aircraft's structure. A sudden attempt at recovery can also cause structural overload.

Tom Chapman acknowledged that investigators still could not determine whether the rudder had been torn off before the loss of control or during the descent: "We don't yet know exactly what this means regarding the causes of the loss of control of the aircraft, nor whether the disappearance of this part resulted from the forces to which the aircraft was subjected."

The NTSB official also explained that the loss of the control surface severely compromised any attempt at recovery. But he added, "At those speeds, I don't know if it would have been effective even if it had remained attached to the aircraft."

A brief 8-second stabilization before the final plunge

Another element is attracting the attention of specialists. Former NTSB investigator John Goglia indicated that trajectory data seemed to show that the Learjet briefly interrupted its descent for about 8 seconds, while it was at an altitude of about 2,400 meters.

According to him, an attempt to right the aircraft at very high speed could have placed excessive stress on the tail assembly, causing some components to separate. This hypothesis remains to be verified. Investigators will notably have to examine the fracture surfaces of the recovered pieces to look for signs of fatigue, mechanical failure, or aerodynamic overload.

The videos of the accident are also important evidence. In some footage filmed from vehicles, the horizontal stabilizer appears to be missing as the plane plunges towards the ground.

Icing and turbulence: the co-pilot's latest alarming messages

Weather conditions remain central to the investigation. The Learjet took off Sunday from Austin, Texas, bound for the Bahamas, before encountering a rapidly developing storm cell over South Florida.

The crew had reported ice on the aircraft and turbulence causing sudden changes in altitude. The pilots had requested permission to climb to 37,000 feet, or approximately 11,300 meters, before the situation deteriorated.

As shown by the last radio exchanges of the 20-year-old co-pilot, Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras , the jet then plunged at a vertical speed momentarily exceeding 32,000 feet per minute.

The young woman had reported a situation of excessive speed and an uncontrollable descent. In her last communications, she had exclaimed, "We're going to crash!" before adding, "We're out of time!"

The NTSB will have to determine whether icing or turbulence contributed to the initial loss of control and whether the stresses experienced during the descent caused the elevator to break.

Nine dead, including two young children and their parents

The Learjet crashed on Sunday around 12:50 p.m. local time in a residential area of ​​Greenacres. The impact created a deep crater before causing a massive explosion and fire.

The nine victims have since been identified . Among them are American entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, their two young children, their nanny, two relatives, and the two crew members.

The force of the impact has considerably complicated the investigators' work. Part of the wreckage is buried in the crater, which has filled with water after heavy rains. Teams must drain it to access the remaining debris beneath the road.

The three pieces of the left elevator have been preserved for in-depth technical analysis. Investigators will notably try to determine whether the breaks occurred simultaneously or successively.

The NTSB plans to release a preliminary report in about a month. The full investigation, intended to establish the probable causes of the disaster, could take more than a year.