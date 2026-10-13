Killed by a tiger in an English zoo: William Chapman identified, witnesses tried to stop him approaching the feline

The man who died after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, in northern England, has been identified as William Chapman, a young Briton in his twenties. His identity was revealed on Tuesday, October 13, three days after the fatal attack that occurred in front of several visitors. New testimonies collected allow a more precise reconstruction of the minutes leading up to the tragedy.

William Chapman was alone in the animal park on Saturday, October 10. According to South Yorkshire police, he crossed the safety barriers to enter the area reserved for tigers, before being fatally attacked by a male named Altai, a Siberian tiger weighing about 200 kilos. His identity was revealed by the British press but has not yet been officially confirmed by the police.

Visitors had tried to hold him back before he entered the enclosure

Several witnesses described William Chapman’s behavior before the attack. The young man was reportedly seen on a walkway overlooking the enclosure, wearing headphones and dancing while watching the animals. He also reportedly asked several visitors to photograph him with the tiger in the background.

Alex Underwood, present with his partner, said William Chapman had asked him to take several successive photographs. The young man then reportedly thanked the couple before continuing his visit.

Other testimonies indicate that several people tried to prevent him from entering the enclosure. A woman accompanied by her two children reportedly tried to physically hold him back by pulling him backwards, without succeeding in stopping him.

William Chapman ultimately crossed the barrier between the public area and the space occupied by the tiger. Several visitors then realized he had placed himself in an extremely dangerous situation.

He reportedly filmed his approach to the tiger himself

New footage from William Chapman’s personal social media appears to show the moments before the attack. In this video, the person filming approaches the tiger, then lying on a wooden platform a few meters away. You can hear heavy breathing and the concerned reactions of several people nearby.

Anthony Hunt, who was witnessing the scene with his partner Scarlett, explained that he noticed a sudden change in the feline’s behavior. The animal, until then relatively still, reportedly turned its head and focused its attention on the man who had entered its territory.

According to this witness, William Chapman then knelt down, assumed a four-legged position, and seemed to pray while looking up to the sky. The tiger then reportedly descended from its platform to approach him.

Moments later, the animal attacked. Visitors tried to give instructions to the young man, some shouting notably « Play dead! », but he did not seem to understand their advice. He was also reportedly heard asking the tiger « Stop messing around », as the situation became dramatic.

William Chapman dies despite rescue efforts

The attack lasted a few minutes. South Yorkshire police were alerted at 1:35 p.m. local time, and significant rescue resources were mobilized, including two ground ambulances, a medical helicopter, and a doctor.

Despite resuscitation attempts, William Chapman was declared dead on site. His family was informed of the death and is receiving support from specialized agents.

Teams at Yorkshire Wildlife Park immediately triggered emergency procedures and organized visitor evacuation. Several witnesses described scenes of panic and confusion, especially among families present in the park.

Videos of the attack quickly circulated on social media. British police asked the public not to share them, out of respect for the victim and his relatives. Authorities also warned against the dissemination of falsified or AI-generated images.

The tiger Altai will not be euthanized

The day after the tragedy, Yorkshire Wildlife Park management confirmed that Altai would not be euthanized. The animal remained in its enclosure throughout the incident and was not injured during the security teams’ intervention.

The park also announced that employees deeply affected by the events would receive specialized support. The facility remained closed for a fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, October 13.

An investigation opened to understand how he crossed the protections

Doncaster City Council, the authority responsible for regulating zoological establishments, has opened an investigation into the park’s safety conditions. The investigations aim notably to understand how William Chapman was able to cross the enclosure protections and access the space occupied by a predator of this size.

The exact circumstances of his action remain unexplained. The testimonies describing his unusual behavior before the attack do not allow establishing his intentions, and no official conclusion has been communicated on this matter.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park, opened in 2009, hosts several wild species, including Amur tigers, also called Siberian tigers. Its Land of the Tigers area, inaugurated in 2011, was specially designed to allow visitors to observe these animals from elevated walkways without directly accessing their territory.