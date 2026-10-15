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Serious accident at the entrance of the Channel Tunnel: a bus collides with a train, 19 injured including five seriously

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Serious accident at the entrance to the Channel Tunnel: a bus collides with a train, 19 injured, five seriously
Serious accident at the entrance to the Channel Tunnel: a bus collides with a train, 19 injured, five seriously

A serious accident occurred on Thursday around 8 p.m. at the Eurotunnel site in Coquelles, near Calais, in Pas-de-Calais. A minibus carrying truck drivers collided with a freight train. The provisional toll reports 19 injured, including five seriously. A significant rescue operation was deployed and rail traffic between France and the United Kingdom was heavily disrupted.

A minibus carrying truck drivers involved in the accident

The accident occurred on the French platform of the Channel Tunnel, in an area reserved for rail transport operations. The vehicle was carrying heavy goods vehicle drivers who were to cross the Channel, their trucks being transported aboard the rail shuttles.

According to initial information, the minibus overturned near the tracks before colliding with a freight train. The exact circumstances of the collision remain to be determined, notably the reasons why the vehicle ended up on the convoy’s path.

19 injured, including five seriously: exceptional rescue resources mobilized

The toll communicated in the evening reports 19 people injured, including five seriously. Authorities have however specified that no victim is currently in life-threatening condition. No deaths have been reported.

Given the scale of the accident, significant rescue resources were mobilized. Firefighters from the Departmental Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS), SAMU and SMUR teams intervened on site, supported by a medical helicopter. Reinforcements from Nord and Pas-de-Calais were also called upon to assist the victims.

Operations required the mobilization of several medical teams to assess the severity of injuries, provide first aid, and organize evacuations to hospitals.

Traffic interrupted in the Channel Tunnel

The accident caused significant disruptions on the rail link between France and the United Kingdom. Traffic in the Channel Tunnel was interrupted in both directions, notably affecting shuttles carrying heavy goods vehicles and other vehicles.

Eurostar traffic was also affected, with the cancellation of the last evening connections between Paris and London. This interruption caused difficulties for travelers and truck drivers who use this strategic infrastructure daily.

The human toll remains provisional, while rescue and site security operations continue into Thursday evening.

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Jerome Goulon

Jerome Goulon

Jérôme Goulon joined the editorial team of Entrevue in 1999 as an intern before becoming editor-in-chief in 2014. He headed the reporting department and carried out major investigations using hidden cameras and undercover. Passionate about media, current affairs and sports (he was in charge of weekend football on the Europe 1 website from 1999 to 2001), he has published numerous exclusive interviews. At the same time, he has appeared regularly on television since 2007 on various channels (TF1, France 3, M6, C8, NRJ 12, RMC Story), notably on the sets of Jean-Marc Morandini and Cyril Hanouna. He has also been a columnist for Non Stop people (Canal+ group) and on Radio J. 

See all articles by Jérôme Goulon

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