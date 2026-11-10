Tragedy strikes during a horse race: jockey Izzy Neale dies at 22 after a fall, her horse euthanized

Izzy Neale, a 22-year-old Australian jockey, died two days after a fall during a race in Warren. Her horse, Marnoo, was also severely injured and euthanized. The accident led to the cancellation of the final race and a tribute from the family, who announced organ donation in her memory.

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Young Australian jockey Izzy Neale died on Tuesday at the age of 22, two days after a horrific fall during a horse race in Warren, Australia . Suffering severe head injuries, she was airlifted to the hospital. Her six-year-old horse, Marnoo, was also involved in the accident and had to be euthanized.

A dramatic fall 400 meters from the finish line

The tragedy occurred on Sunday at Warren Racecourse in New South Wales during the Cotton Cup, a 1,600-meter race. With approximately 400 meters remaining, the horse ridden by Izzy Neale, Marnoo, fell, violently throwing the young jockey to the ground.

Suffering from a severe head injury, Izzy Neale lost consciousness. After receiving initial treatment at the scene, she was airlifted to Dubbo Hospital, where she was placed in critical condition. Despite the care she received, she died on Tuesday, surrounded by her loved ones.

A second jockey, Diego Montes de Oca, riding Shadow Dane, also fell. Taken to the hospital by ambulance, he suffered minor injuries to his left foot, with no fractures, and was able to leave the facility.

His six-year-old horse, Marnoo, was euthanized.

The accident was also fatal for Marnoo, the six-year-old horse ridden by Izzy Neale. Severely injured in a front leg, the animal had to be euthanized.

Following this double tragedy, organizers cancelled the final race of the Warren meeting . Australian racing authorities also postponed Monday's races at Scone, as a sign of respect for the young jockey and her family.

An investigation is needed to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.

At just 22 years old, she had already won 88 races

Originally from Merriwa, New South Wales, Izzy Neale was considered one of the rising stars of Australian horse racing. A passionate equestrian since childhood, she began her professional career in February 2024, securing her first victory with Scruff's Magic at Condobolin Racecourse.

In less than three years, she had competed in 699 races and won 88. She had notably worked with several Australian trainers, including Brett Robb and Scott Singleton.

His family announces the donation of his organs

In a statement released this Tuesday, the young jockey's family confirmed her death and paid tribute to her. "It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Izzy, surrounded by her family and closest friends."

Her loved ones recalled her love of horses, which had been with her since her earliest childhood. "Izzy was riding horses before she could even walk."

The family also announced that her organs would be donated to save other lives. "Through organ donation, Izzy will give others a chance at life, which brings some comfort to our family amidst this devastating loss."

The young woman's family finally thanked the medical teams, the horse racing authorities and all the people who have supported them since the accident, before asking that their privacy be respected.