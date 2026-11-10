Having fallen from a cruise ship in the middle of the night, a pianist survived for 9 hours in the ocean before being rescued by two fishermen

A 37-year-old pianist working aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship was found alive after spending approximately nine hours in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California . Having fallen overboard in the middle of the night, the musician was discovered on Friday, November 6, by two fishermen about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the American coast. Exhausted and in shock, he was rescued while still struggling to keep his head above water. His first words to his rescuers testified to the ordeal he had just endured: "Thank you. I thought I was going to die."

A fall into the sea around 2:30 a.m., without immediate alert

The musician was working aboard the Ovation of the Seas , a huge Royal Caribbean cruise ship with 14 decks and a capacity of several thousand passengers. The ship was cruising between California and Mexico , with a stop in Ensenada.

According to initial findings by US authorities, the man fell into the water around 2:30 a.m. The exact circumstances of his fall remain unknown. No publicly released information has yet determined whether it was an accident or a fall caused by other factors.

The pianist reportedly found himself alone in the Pacific Ocean in the middle of the night, without an immediate search operation being launched. He is said to have spent nearly nine hours in the water before being discovered.

Two fishermen spot a man in the middle of the ocean

On Friday, late in the morning, Sean Norton and Grant Garrett were returning from a marlin fishing trip near Santa Catalina Island, off the coast of Los Angeles . While their boat was sailing several dozen kilometers from the shore, they spotted an unusual shape on the surface of the water.

As they approached, they realized it was a living man, struggling to stay afloat. Grant Garrett immediately demanded the boat stop: "He's a human being! Stop the boat, we need to haul in all our lines!"

The two fishermen then maneuvered to reach the shipwrecked man. Each grabbed him by an arm to pull him aboard. The musician was conscious, but extremely weakened by his prolonged time in the ocean.

Sean Norton described his condition: "He was completely in shock." The survivor then explained that he was a pianist on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

The fisherman also reported the man's first words after his rescue: "Thank you. I thought I was going to die."

Water at 24°C that may have saved his life

The musician's survival for such a long period could be explained in particular by the particularly high ocean temperature at the time of the events.

According to Sean Norton, the water temperature reached approximately 24°C, or 76 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature would have significantly reduced the risk of hypothermia compared to colder ocean conditions.

"This guy probably stayed in the water for ten hours, but it was 76 degrees. In another year, he would never have survived ," the fisherman estimated.

The two men discussed, in particular, the abnormally high ocean temperatures associated with the El Niño climate phenomenon.

While this relatively warm water may have helped the pianist survive, it did not eliminate the other dangers to which he was exposed: physical exhaustion, dehydration, ocean currents and the risk of drowning.

The pianist, hospitalized in stable condition, is expected to survive.

After bringing the musician back on board, the two fishermen issued a maritime emergency call. The Newport Beach rescue team then came to meet them and took charge of the survivor.

The man was brought ashore and then taken to a hospital in Orange County. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that he was conscious upon his recovery and that his condition was stable. His life was no longer in danger.

Royal Caribbean also confirmed that the survivor was a member of its staff. "We are providing support and assistance to our crew member during this difficult time ," a spokesperson for the company said.

The company did not wish to release any further personal information about the musician, whose identity has not been made public.

The U.S. Coast Guard has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the pianist's fall. Investigators will need to establish precisely when he went overboard and understand why his disappearance did not trigger an immediate rescue.

Authorities have not yet specified whether the man was wearing a life jacket or any other flotation device. They have also not released any information regarding the possible existence of CCTV footage that could help reconstruct the events.

The rescue took place approximately 16 kilometers northeast of the port of Avalon, on Santa Catalina Island, in an area located several tens of kilometers from the mainland.

It was ultimately a simple fishing trip that led to the musician being found alive, nearly nine hours after he disappeared at sea.