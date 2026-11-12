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New York: Building Collapses in Brooklyn, At Least 2 Dead and 19 Injured

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New York: Building collapses in Brooklyn, at least 2 dead and 19 injured
New York: Building collapses in Brooklyn, at least 2 dead and 19 injured

A building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York City, causing the death of at least two people and injuring 19, according to an initial report released this Thursday. Numerous firefighters and rescuers were mobilized to intervene amid the rubble. The images show a pile of concrete, metal, and construction materials, as well as significant rescue resources deployed in the neighborhood streets.

Two dead, 19 injured: rescue teams mobilized amid the rubble

The collapse caused significant destruction. In the intervention footage, several dozen firefighters appear amid the debris, while others operate from aerial lifts to access the hardest-to-reach areas.

The initial report states two people deceased and 19 injured. Available information does not yet allow identification of the victims, the severity of injuries, or the exact number of people present in the building at the time of the collapse.

Rescue operations focus on the rubble, where teams must progress amid unstable elements. The images notably show deformed metal structures and large blocks of collapsed materials.

Bedford Avenue and Flatbush Avenue: an intervention in the heart of Brooklyn

The images released show rescue teams near the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Flatbush Avenue, two main roads in the Brooklyn neighborhood. Several emergency vehicles and lifting equipment are present on site.

New York firefighters have specialized teams for urban search and rescue operations. In a collapse, their work notably involves locating possible buried persons, securing elements at risk of falling, and clearing access through the debris.

The circumstances of the collapse remain to be determined

At this stage, the exact circumstances of the collapse have not been established. No specific cause can be proposed based solely on the released images.

It remains to be determined whether the building was undergoing work, if structural weaknesses had been reported, and whether the collapse involved the entire building or only part of it.

The report of two dead and 19 injured remains provisional, pending further details on the victims and the circumstances of the tragedy.

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Jerome Goulon

Jerome Goulon

Jérôme Goulon joined the editorial team of Entrevue in 1999 as an intern before becoming editor-in-chief in 2014. He headed the reporting department and carried out major investigations using hidden cameras and undercover. Passionate about media, current affairs and sports (he was in charge of weekend football on the Europe 1 website from 1999 to 2001), he has published numerous exclusive interviews. At the same time, he has appeared regularly on television since 2007 on various channels (TF1, France 3, M6, C8, NRJ 12, RMC Story), notably on the sets of Jean-Marc Morandini and Cyril Hanouna. He has also been a columnist for Non Stop people (Canal+ group) and on Radio J. 

See all articles by Jérôme Goulon

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