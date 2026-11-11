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Los Angeles: Car Plows Into Crowd Near Metro Station, Three Dead and Three Seriously Injured

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Los Angeles: Car plows into crowd near subway station, three dead and three seriously injured
Los Angeles: Car plows into crowd near subway station, three dead and three seriously injured

A vehicle struck several pedestrians and street vendors Tuesday late afternoon in Los Angeles, United States. The toll is three dead and three seriously injured, including the driver. The tragedy occurred in the North Hollywood neighborhood, near a particularly busy metro station. Police are trying to determine whether it was an accident or an intentional act.

A white SUV mounts the sidewalk and hits several people

The incident occurred Tuesday around 5:55 p.m. local time (2:55 a.m. Wednesday in France), at the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Chandler Boulevard, in the North Hollywood neighborhood, north of Los Angeles.

A white SUV traveling on Lankershim Boulevard suddenly mounted the sidewalk, striking several people near the entrance of the North Hollywood metro station. The vehicle notably hit a food stand set up near a bus stop, in a very busy area during office closing hours.

According to Los Angeles police, five pedestrians were hit. Three of them died on the spot despite emergency intervention. Two other people were transported to the hospital in critical condition, as was the vehicle’s driver.

Street vendors struck while working

The impact was particularly violent. The SUV ended its course on the sidewalk, under a blue awning sheltering food vendors, in close proximity to public transportation facilities.

Several witnesses described a scene of chaos. Two women selling hot dogs were reportedly thrown into the air by the force of the impact. Victims were on the ground, while debris littered the area around the station.

The area daily hosts many street vendors offering coffee, pastries, and Mexican specialties to travelers using public transport. The accident happened during rush hour, as many residents were returning home.

Driver hospitalized in critical condition

The driver, a man in his sixties, was taken care of by emergency responders after being extracted from his vehicle. He was conscious and able to speak to rescuers but appeared to be in shock.

Los Angeles firefighters deployed several ambulances, intervention vehicles, and specialized medical teams. A significant police presence was also established to secure the scene and allow investigators to carry out initial assessments.

The identities of the three deceased have not yet been made public. Authorities have not provided further details about the victims’ ages.

Accident or intentional act? Police do not rule out any hypothesis

The exact circumstances of the tragedy remain to be established. Investigators are especially trying to understand why the vehicle left the roadway before hitting pedestrians.

At this stage, Los Angeles police have not determined whether the driver lost control of his vehicle or deliberately drove into the people present. Surveillance camera footage will be examined to precisely reconstruct the SUV’s trajectory.

No criminal or terrorist motive has been established. Investigations continue to determine the causes of the collision.

Los Angeles mayor reacts to the tragedy

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass quickly responded after the toll was announced. In a message posted on X, she expressed her solidarity with the victims’ families: “My heart is broken for the families of all those affected.”

She also specified that her services were working in close coordination with firefighters and police to shed full light on the circumstances of this tragedy.

Kathryn Barger, member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, also called for the circumstances to be quickly clarified: “We need to understand exactly what happened and what led to this tragedy.”

One of the North Hollywood station entrances was closed during rescue operations and initial investigations. Metro and bus services continued to operate.

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Jerome Goulon

Jerome Goulon

Jérôme Goulon joined the editorial team of Entrevue in 1999 as an intern before becoming editor-in-chief in 2014. He headed the reporting department and carried out major investigations using hidden cameras and undercover. Passionate about media, current affairs and sports (he was in charge of weekend football on the Europe 1 website from 1999 to 2001), he has published numerous exclusive interviews. At the same time, he has appeared regularly on television since 2007 on various channels (TF1, France 3, M6, C8, NRJ 12, RMC Story), notably on the sets of Jean-Marc Morandini and Cyril Hanouna. He has also been a columnist for Non Stop people (Canal+ group) and on Radio J. 

See all articles by Jérôme Goulon

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