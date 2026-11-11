Canada: Mother and 20-Year-Old Daughter Killed by Four Grizzlies During Hike, Animals Shot

A hike turned tragic in western Canada. Jenny Balcarras, 48, and her daughter Selah Reed, 20, were killed by four grizzlies while walking near Bella Coola, British Columbia. After several days of searching, Canadian authorities confirmed that the culprits were a female bear and her three cubs. All four animals were shot. Investigators describe the attack as involving an extremely rare predatory behavior.

The two women disappear during a hike

On Saturday, October 31, Jenny Balcarras and her daughter Selah Reed set out to hike the Snooka West trail near their home. The two women, accustomed to outdoor activities, never returned. The alert was raised after Selah missed a usual phone call with her sister.

Search efforts led to the discovery of the mother’s body on Monday, November 2. The next day, rescuers found her daughter’s body about 150 meters away. The young woman’s remains were located in a cache used by bears to store their food.

Jenny Balcarras, mother of four and grandmother, had recently moved to the area to start a new professional life. She worked notably as an art therapist. Her daughter Selah, only 20 years old, was an educational assistant. Passionate about nature, art, and hiking, the two women were particularly close.

A female bear and her three cubs identified through DNA

Wildlife protection officers immediately launched an operation to locate the animals involved. More than a dozen agents participated in the search in a wooded area with difficult terrain.

Four grizzlies were eventually captured: an adult female and her three cubs about one year old. Genetic analyses from evidence collected on site confirmed their involvement in the deaths of the two women.

On Tuesday, Inspector Jeff Tyre, head of the British Columbia wildlife protection service, confirmed the investigation’s conclusions. He explained: “Our investigation also revealed that this attack likely involved predatory behavior, which is very rare.”

The official also acknowledged that the exact circumstances at the start of the attack remain unknown: “We don’t know how it started, but we know how it ended.”

The four grizzlies shot to protect the public

Authorities decided to shoot the female bear and her three cubs after confirming their involvement in the tragedy. According to Canadian wildlife protection services, animals responsible for fatal attacks on humans pose too great a danger to be released.

Jeff Tyre specified that these bears could neither be rehabilitated nor relocated to another area. Their behavior represented an extreme risk to public safety.

Investigators favor the theory of predatory behavior but have not determined whether the two women were chased by the animals or if the encounter began defensively. The precise circumstances of the attack remain unknown.

One year earlier, a grizzly had already attacked schoolchildren

The tragedy rekindles a still recent trauma in Bella Coola. In November 2025, a grizzly attacked a group of about twenty students and teachers on a school outing in the same area. Eleven people were injured, some seriously.

Genetic analyses established that the four bears shot this week were not responsible for that previous attack.

After the disappearance of the two women, local authorities imposed a voluntary curfew and organized police escorts to accompany children to school.

Samuel Schooner, elected leader of the Nuxalk Indigenous Nation, highlighted the deep emotion caused by these new deaths. “This attack has deeply revived the trauma of our community members, as we are still trying to recover from last year’s.”

Authorities announced the end of the investigation into the identification of the animals. Capture devices have been removed, while support measures remain in place for residents and victims’ relatives.

A fundraiser was also organized to finance the funerals of Jenny Balcarras and Selah Reed and to support the mother’s three other children.