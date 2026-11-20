A terrible railway accident occurred this Friday in North Sumatra province, Indonesia. A passenger train violently struck a minibus crossing an unbarred level crossing. The collision caused a major fire affecting both the vehicle and the locomotive. The toll is one dead and three injured.

The minibus hit then dragged along the tracks

The accident occurred around 4 p.m. local time in the Sinaksak area, Simalungun district. The Siantar Ekspres train, operating between Pematangsiantar and Medan, hit a public transport minibus at an unguarded level crossing.

Under the force of the impact, the minibus was dragged onto the tracks before catching fire. The locomotive was also ravaged by flames. Images shared on social media show a large fire at the front of the train and thick smoke rising above the rails, while residents gather nearby.

The minibus driver killed, three railway workers injured

The head of Simalungun police, Hendri Barus, confirmed the death of the minibus driver, whose identity had not yet been made public. « The minibus driver has died », he said, specifying that the victim was still trapped in the vehicle debris during the initial rescue operations.

Three employees of the Indonesian railway company KAI were also injured, including the two train drivers and another agent present in the locomotive. They were transported to Murni Teguh Hospital in Pematangsiantar for treatment.

The 264 train passengers all escaped the accident unharmed. Anwar Yuli Prastyo, KAI’s communications manager for North Sumatra, confirmed that « all 264 passengers departing from Siantar station are safe and sound ».

A violent fire and interrupted rail traffic

The collision caused the immediate stop of the train at kilometer 38 on the line connecting Siantar and Dolok Merangir stations. Firefighters were mobilized to control the flames, while police and residents participated in rescue operations and the evacuation of the damaged vehicles.

The railway company also deployed technical teams to clear the tracks and restore traffic. Authorities have opened investigations to determine precisely the circumstances under which the minibus entered the tracks approaching the train.

Level crossings at the heart of railway accidents

The accident occurred at a level crossing not equipped with protective barriers. The exact circumstances of the minibus driver’s crossing remain to be established.

Indonesia has already experienced several deadly railway collisions this year. In April, a collision between two trains near Jakarta caused at least 14 deaths and 84 injuries.

Level crossings have also caused tragedies in other countries, notably in Thailand, where a collision between a train and a bus in Bangkok caused eight deaths.

In Simalungun, evacuation and track restoration operations continued after the accident, while investigators tried to reconstruct the final moments before the collision.