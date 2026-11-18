A white Peugeot 308 was violently struck by a huge rock that fell from a mountain while it was stuck in a traffic jam in China. The scene, filmed by a dashcam of a motorist, is impressive: the rock block shatters the rear window and crushes part of the vehicle’s trunk. Despite the force of the impact, the occupants of the car, including two people seated in the back, emerged unscathed.

The accident occurred last Saturday around 5:22 p.m. in Sichuan province, in southwest China, on a mountain road particularly frequented by tourists.

A huge rock rushes down the mountain and hits the Peugeot

The events took place on National Road 622, also called Lixiao Road, near the town of Putou, in Li district. This road crosses a mountainous region known for its landscapes and tourist sites, notably Bipenggou.

At the time of the accident, traffic was heavily slowed and several vehicles were stopped in a traffic jam. A white Peugeot 308 was waiting to resume its route when a huge rock block detached from the mountain overlooking the road.

The footage recorded by the dashcam of a vehicle located just behind shows the rock rushing down the slope at high speed before crashing onto the rear of the Peugeot. Under the violence of the impact, the rear window shatters and the bodywork is heavily deformed.

The rock block then bounces on the car before falling back onto the road. Despite the damage, the driver manages to move his Peugeot to immediately leave the dangerous area.

A woman narrowly escapes the rock by seconds

The video also shows a woman wearing a light-colored puffer jacket standing outside the Peugeot, on the roadside. Moments before the accident, she looks up towards the mountain and seems to notice the danger.

She quickly moves away from the vehicle just before the rock crashes onto its rear part. Her reflex allows her to avoid the impact, although she was in the immediate vicinity of the affected area.

In the car filming the scene, the occupants also realize that a danger threatens motorists. A woman repeatedly shouts: « Quick, quick! Get out! », while the rock has just hit the Peugeot.

Two passengers were seated on the rear bench at the time of the impact

The most surprising remains the human toll. According to the vehicle owner, two family members were seated on the rear bench when the rock hit the car. They were therefore located near the part directly impacted.

Despite the destruction of the rear window and the damage caused to the trunk, none of the occupants were injured. The owner explained feeling deep despair upon seeing the rock block coming towards the car, before realizing that his relatives were unharmed.

The rear part of the Peugeot absorbed most of the impact without the cabin being crushed. The driver was even able to immediately resume the road despite the damage sustained by the vehicle.

Chinese authorities confirm the accident and strengthen safety measures

The images quickly circulated on Chinese social networks, sparking many reactions. Some internet users even questioned their authenticity, suspecting a video created using artificial intelligence.

Local authorities confirmed that the accident really happened. The Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism of Li district issued a statement specifying that the rockfall occurred on November 14 at 5:22 p.m. on National Road 622, in the Putou area.

The official report states one damaged vehicle, with no injuries or secondary accidents. Traffic was able to continue on this road axis.

After the incident, authorities reinforced signage warning motorists of rockfall risks. Officers were also deployed to monitor sensitive areas, while additional inspections were initiated along the road.

This mountainous region of Sichuan presents natural risks linked to the instability of certain rock faces. Authorities notably recommend motorists avoid prolonged stops at the foot of cliffs and respect signs indicating dangers.

The exact circumstances of the rock detachment remain to be determined. The accident caused no injuries despite the presence of several people in the Peugeot and in the immediate vicinity of the vehicle at the time of impact.