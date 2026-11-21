The footage is striking. Two US Navy military aircraft collided in mid-air during an airshow held in Idaho, United States. Seconds after the collision, the planes crashed to the ground in a massive fireball, causing a thick cloud of black smoke. The four military personnel on board managed to eject before impact. This video, circulating on social media, dates back to May 17, 2026.

A collision during a demonstration in front of thousands of spectators

The accident occurred around 12:10 p.m. local time during the Gunfighter Skies airshow, held at the Mountain Home military base, about fifty kilometers southwest of Boise, Idaho.

Two US Navy E/A-18G Growlers were performing an aerial demonstration when they collided.

The aircraft belonged to the Electronic Attack Squadron 129 (VAQ-129), based at Whidbey Island, Washington. They were participating in the show as part of the Growler demonstration team, nicknamed the Vikings.

Videos filmed by spectators show the two planes flying very close to each other. During a maneuver, they made contact and appeared briefly stuck together before losing altitude.

Four military personnel eject before the crash

Despite the severity of the collision, the four crew members managed to activate their ejection seats.

In some videos, four parachutes appear in the sky while the planes continue their descent.

The two planes crashed about 3.2 kilometers northwest of the airbase, causing a large explosion and fire.

All four military personnel survived. Three emerged unscathed from the accident. The fourth was hospitalized in the Boise area for a non-life-threatening injury.

Colonel David Gunter, commander of the 366th Fighter Wing, praised the rescue teams’ response: “First and foremost, we are extremely grateful that everyone involved in this incident is safe.”

Two planes destroyed, airshow interrupted

The collision resulted in the destruction of both E/A-18G Growlers, military aircraft specialized in electronic warfare.

Derived from the F/A-18F Super Hornet, these planes are designed to jam enemy radars and communications, as well as participate in neutralizing anti-air defenses.

Debris fell near State Highway 167, causing the closure of a section of this road.

Emergency services from the airbase, Elmore County, and the city of Mountain Home were mobilized to secure the area.

The Gunfighter Skies airshow, returning after eight years of absence, was interrupted and the remaining demonstrations canceled.

An investigation opened to determine the circumstances of the crash

The US Navy has launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the collision.

Both aircraft have been officially declared destroyed. No definitive conclusion on the causes of the accident has been confirmed.