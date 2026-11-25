A man and his dog narrowly escaped drowning on Tuesday, November 24, at Cannon Beach, Oregon, United States. While very strong tides were hitting the Pacific coast, a powerful wave swept the walker and his animal away. The scene was broadcast by the local police. A few hours earlier, the man had been fined and warned of the danger by law enforcement.

A wave sweeps him away in seconds

The man was on a staircase providing access to the beach, at Second Street near Ecola Creek. He was letting his dog, on a leash, walk on the sand when a sudden rise in water surprised him.

In the footage, the walker is seen trying to hold onto the metal railing of the staircase before being overwhelmed by a mass of water. Unbalanced by the wave’s power, he is swept away with his animal.

The man and his dog eventually managed to reach another staircase and get out of the water. Both came out unharmed. Police and firefighters were mobilized around 10:30 a.m. local time.

The man had been fined less than two hours earlier

Cannon Beach police revealed that the walker had already been subject to law enforcement intervention that same morning.

Around 8:50 a.m., an officer caught him driving on the beach, south of Tolovana Wayside. The man explained he wanted to observe the high tides more closely. He was then fined and explicitly warned to stay away from the ocean due to the unpredictable nature of the waves.

An hour and forty minutes later, emergency services were called to assist the same individual.

Exceptionally high tides on the American coast

The American Pacific coast is currently affected by a phenomenon called “King Tides,” which refers to particularly high tides caused notably by the combined gravitational attraction of the Moon and the Sun.

Combined with strong swells, these tides can cause the flooding of beaches, coastal roads, and some facilities usually out of wave reach.

A coastal flood alert has been issued in some areas of the American coastline. In Oregon, the alert mentioned by meteorological authorities remains in effect until the morning of Friday, November 27.

In France as well, accidents related to tides and marine currents are common, as evidenced by the disappearance of a shore fisherman swept away by the tide on the Île de Ré or the death of a man swept away by a rip current at Capbreton.

“Never turn your back on the ocean”

After this incident, Cannon Beach police called on residents and tourists not to venture onto the beaches, to keep their animals away from the water, and to observe the high tides from elevated places.

“Never turn your back on the ocean”, authorities notably reminded, specifying that beach access stairs are not necessarily safe places to watch the waves.

“We are extremely grateful that this incident did not end in tragedy”, Cannon Beach police also stated.