A terrible accident occurred Monday at the Six Flags Over Georgia amusement park near Atlanta, United States. A man died after being ejected, according to several witnesses, from the Goliath roller coaster, one of the park’s most impressive attractions. Several other people were injured. Souvenir photos taken automatically during the ride may have captured the victim’s last moments.

Man Thrown from Roller Coaster During Ride

The tragedy occurred shortly before 4 p.m. local time while the Goliath attraction was operating with visitors on board. Several witnesses claim to have seen a man thrown from his seat before falling into an area near the tracks.

Brittany Landry, a visitor waiting to board another ride, said she witnessed the scene. « I looked and saw someone thrown off the ride, directly into the woods, » she explained. Other witnesses say the man may have hit the train or parts of the attraction several times during his fall.

Emergency services and Cobb County police were quickly mobilized. Authorities confirmed one death and several injuries, without immediately disclosing their identities or the severity of the injuries.

Souvenir Photo May Have Captured Fatal Fall

One of the most disturbing aspects of this tragedy concerns the souvenir photos taken automatically during the ride. As with many roller coasters, cameras installed at a specific point on the track photograph passengers before offering the photos for purchase at the exit.

Images purportedly from Goliath have been circulating on social media since the tragedy. They show several passengers at the moment the man apparently left his seat. Some visitors appear in unusual positions, while others seem to react to what is happening around them.

A witness also stated that the victim appears in the souvenir photos from his own ride on the attraction. These images could therefore be useful in reconstructing the exact circumstances of the accident.

After the accident, Goliath was immediately shut down. Another train was stopped on the large ascent of the attraction, forcing park teams to carry out an exceptional evacuation.

Footage from the scene shows visitors descending a metal emergency staircase installed along the structure. Passengers were accompanied by employees and emergency responders to safely reach the ground.

The park then closed its doors early. Visitors were asked to leave while investigators conducted initial assessments.

Goliath: 61-Meter-High Roller Coaster Reaching 113 km/h

Opened in 2006, Goliath is one of the iconic attractions of Six Flags Over Georgia. Built by Swiss manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard, this roller coaster reaches about 61 meters in height and a maximum speed of 113 km/h.

The ride lasts approximately 3 minutes and 30 seconds and features several spectacular drops, fast turns, and hills that create weightlessness sensations. Passengers are secured in their seats by a safety bar positioned over the thighs and pelvis.

The circumstances under which the visitor apparently left his seat remain unknown. No failure of the restraint system has been officially confirmed. Investigators will need to examine safety devices, operating conditions of the attraction, and any available recordings.

Nine Roller Coasters Closed in Six Six Flags Parks

Due to the seriousness of the accident, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation decided to temporarily suspend the operation of nine similar attractions across six of its parks. This precautionary measure allows for inspections before considering reopening.

In a statement, the operator said: « We are deeply saddened by the incident involving a visitor in our park today. Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to his family, friends, and loved ones. »

The group also assured that it is supporting affected visitors and employees while fully cooperating with authorities conducting the investigation.

An Investigation to Understand How Such a Fall Was Possible

The investigation has been entrusted to the major crimes unit of the Cobb County police, responsible for determining the circumstances of the death. As of October 13, no official conclusion explains how the passenger could have been ejected from his seat.

Attraction safety is regularly reviewed after accidents of this type. In January 2026, an incident during an Indiana Jones show at a Disney park led to the interruption of a performance after a 180 kg set piece detached, injuring an employee.

At Six Flags Over Georgia, investigators will now need to determine whether the tragedy resulted from a technical failure, a problem with the restraint device, or another circumstance. The souvenir photos circulating could help establish the sequence of events, provided their authenticity and connection to the accident are confirmed.