Alert! Entrevue's Instagram Account Was Hacked and a Ransom Requested. A Fake Profile Is Impersonating Us

Alert to all our readers! Entrevue is currently the target of an attack on Instagram. After the arbitrary and abusive closure of our official account following a malicious report, our editorial team received an email from an individual claiming responsibility for this deactivation and requesting to be contacted, which could constitute an attempted extortion. Now, a fake Instagram account has been created impersonating our identity, our logo, and the names of our executives, Omar Harfouch (owner and publishing director) and Jérôme Goulon (editor-in-chief). We warn our readers: this profile is fraudulent and has absolutely no connection with our magazine.

An arbitrary and abusive closure of our official Instagram account

It all started with an abusive report targeting Entrevue’s official Instagram account, @entrevuefr. Following this complaint, Meta, Instagram’s parent company, decided to deactivate our account citing non-compliance with the platform’s terms of use.

This arbitrary decision, which we appealed, abruptly deprives our magazine of its official account, its posts, and its subscriber community. The closure of our account is all the more scandalous as it follows an abusive report. Instead of protecting a media outlet against malicious reports, Instagram deactivated its account, thus playing into the hands of those seeking to harm it.

To date, our real official Instagram account remains deactivated. Despite this situation, our editorial team naturally continues its information work and daily publication of articles on entrevue.fr.

A mysterious email claims responsibility for the closure of our account

After the deactivation of our Instagram account, our editorial team received a particularly suspicious email. Its author claims to be behind the closure of our Instagram and asks us to contact him, aiming to obtain a ransom.

This contact attempt is nothing other than an extortion attempt. The method is unfortunately well known: it consists of having an account deactivated by malicious reports, then approaching the victim to offer a solution in exchange for money.

A fake Instagram account created to impersonate Entrevue

While our real official account remains inaccessible, a new Instagram profile appears under the name @entrevue.fr, claiming to represent our magazine.

The deception is particularly crude, but it can mislead internet users. It notably reads: “Official account of Entrevue magazine. Publishing director: Omar Harfouch. Editor-in-chief: Jérôme Goulon. Contact: jgoulon@entrevue.fr ”

The perpetrators of this impersonation do not just reuse our brand. They also use the identities of our executives and the professional email address of our editor-in-chief to give additional credibility to their fake profile.

We state without any ambiguity: this account is a counterfeit. It is neither managed, controlled, nor authorized by Entrevue, Omar Harfouch, or Jérôme Goulon.

SCREENSHOT OF THE FAKE ENTREVUE INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT:

The fake Entrevue Instagram account has been verified: a device to deceive internet users

The screenshot of the fake profile reveals several particularly troubling elements. The fake account shows 6,728 followers, 846 followings, and five posts. It also sports a blue verification checkmark next to the name “entrevue.fr”.

This appearance of verification adds another element of confusion. The visible posts reinforce this imitation effort. They reuse the graphic identity of Entrevue and present international news content, notably about Donald Trump, the White House, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi.

One of these posts even announces, on a black and yellow background, “THIS IS THE NEW ENTREVUE ACCOUNT”, before adding that a statement will be published soon.

This announcement is entirely false. Entrevue has not opened any new Instagram account under this identity nor entrusted any third party with managing a replacement profile.

We ask Instagram to restore our real account and immediately delete the fake profile

Faced with this situation, we call on Meta and Instagram to immediately take responsibility. It is unacceptable that an official press account is deactivated following an abusive report while a fraudulent profile using the media’s name can publicly present itself as its replacement.

We demand the restoration of our real official account and the immediate removal of the account impersonating our identity. Protecting media from malicious reports and identity theft should be a top priority for a platform of this importance.

We also invite our readers to exercise the utmost vigilance. Do not follow the fake account @entrevue.fr, do not provide it with any personal information, and do not respond to any solicitations from this profile. We urge internet users to report it to Instagram for identity theft.

All our official communications regarding this matter will be published on our website, https://entrevue.fr/.

Entrevue will neither yield to intimidation, pressure attempts, nor identity theft. Our Instagram account was abusively closed, our identity stolen, and we are doing everything possible for a return to normal.