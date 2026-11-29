The Robert Boulin case: the former minister's body exhumed 47 years after his death. Will this lead to the revelation of a political assassination?

Nearly half a century after one of the most mysterious deaths of the Fifth Republic, the Robert Boulin case has taken a major turn. This Sunday, the Nanterre prosecutor's office announced that the body of the former Minister of Labor had been exhumed on Thursday, November 26, before undergoing a second autopsy the following day. While the courts initially concluded it was a suicide, his family has for decades maintained the theory of a political assassination disguised as a drowning.

A third autopsy, 47 years after the events

The exhumation took place at the Villandraut cemetery in Gironde , in the presence of the three investigating judges assigned to the case, representatives of the public prosecutor's office, investigators from the criminal investigation unit, as well as the civil party and their lawyers. The new forensic analyses have been entrusted to the forensic institute of the Tours University Hospital.

"The expert analyses, including toxicological and anatomopathological examinations, are underway ," the Nanterre prosecutor's office stated. This is the third autopsy performed on Robert Boulin's body, following those carried out in 1979 and 1983.

A minister was found dead in 50 centimeters of water.

On October 30, 1979, Robert Boulin, then Minister of Labour in Raymond Barre's government, was found dead in the Rompu pond, in the Rambouillet forest, in the Yvelines . He was 59 years old.

A historical figure of Gaullism, a former resistance fighter and deputy-mayor of Libourne, Robert Boulin held numerous ministerial positions since 1961. At the time of his death, his name was circulating as a possible successor to Raymond Barre at Matignon.

Authorities quickly focused on the suicide theory. The minister is believed to have taken his own life while under investigation in a real estate case concerning the acquisition of land in Ramatuelle, in the Var region. Farewell letters attributed to him support this version of events.

But the circumstances of the discovery of the body, found in about fifty centimeters of water, as well as the injuries found on his face, raise many questions.

Facial fractures, missing samples: the anomalies in the investigation

In 1983, Robert Boulin's family filed a complaint against persons unknown for voluntary homicide. A first exhumation was ordered. The second autopsy then revealed fractures of the nose and upper jaw that had not been mentioned in the conclusions of the first forensic examination.

Other irregularities emerged during the course of the proceedings. Blood samples, as well as the minister's lungs, which could have helped to further investigate the circumstances of his death, disappeared. Despite these findings, the case was dismissed in 1991, a decision upheld in 1992.

After several unsuccessful requests to reopen the case, a new judicial inquiry was opened in August 2015. In November 2020, a panel of experts concluded that the initial forensic findings did not definitively prove death by drowning. The specialists also determined that the minister's broken nose occurred at the time of his death.

A damning testimony implicating the Civic Action Service

In 2022, a new witness, Elio Darmon, came forward to the authorities. Heard in June 2023, he claimed to have witnessed, a few weeks after the minister's death, a conversation involving Pierre Debizet, then head of the Civic Action Service (SAC), a Gaullist organization dissolved in 1982.

According to his statements, men admitted to assaulting Robert Boulin during an intimidation tactic that went wrong. The minister's body was then allegedly transported to a pond to stage his death as a suicide.

This testimony, the accusations of which remain to be established in court, revives an investigation that was then heading towards another dismissal.

A key witness was targeted by gunfire and later found dead.

The case took a new turn in August 2025 when the witness's home was targeted by several gunshots in Morbihan . An investigation was opened.

A few months later, on April 1, 2026, Elio Darmon was found dead at his home in Brandérion, at the age of 79. The autopsy concluded, however, that his death was due to health problems. The Lorient public prosecutor's office ruled out foul play in his death.

Three specialist judges are now investigating a possible assassination

On April 28, 2026, the Versailles Judicial Court relinquished the case to the National Unit for Serial or Unsolved Crimes in Nanterre. Created in 2022, this specialized unit, also known as the "cold cases" unit , has magistrates tasked with reopening investigations into old and complex criminal cases.

Three investigating judges are now in charge of the Robert Boulin case. The investigation focuses in particular on allegations of kidnapping, unlawful confinement resulting in death, and murder. New hearings are being conducted, notably with former members or individuals who had been involved with the Civic Action Service.

Robert Boulin's daughter has been fighting for the truth for 47 years

Fabienne Boulin-Burgeat, the former minister's daughter, has never accepted the suicide theory. For decades, she has maintained her conviction that her father was the victim of a political assassination. In 2021, she also sued the state for gross negligence, denouncing the delays and malfunctions of the judicial system in handling the case.

Present at the exhumation of her father last Thursday, she now hopes that advances in forensic medicine will provide answers that previous expert assessments have not provided.

47 years after the discovery of Robert Boulin's body, the results of this third autopsy could constitute a decisive step in solving one of the greatest political and legal mysteries of the Fifth Republic.

Sources cited in the article Parquet de Nanterre