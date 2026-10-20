Trump creates two new federal bodies dedicated to women's health

The American president signed an executive order establishing a specialized division within the National Institutes of Health and a task force at the White House, aiming to address persistent gaps in medical research on female diseases.

Alongside First Lady Melania Trump, Donald Trump signed on Monday a presidential decree creating two unprecedented structures within the American federal apparatus. The first takes the form of a women’s health division integrated into the National Institutes of Health (NIH), expected to be established within ninety days. The second is a task force installed directly at the White House, convened on the day of the signing.

This task force is jointly led by Susie Wiles, Chief of Staff to the Presidency, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health. Its mission is to coordinate women’s health policies across various federal agencies, translate research findings into evidence-based clinical practices, and identify regulatory reforms likely to improve patient care throughout their lives.

The division to be created at the NIH will aim to direct funding toward female diseases still insufficiently studied, strengthen the inclusion of women and girls in clinical trials, and accelerate the development of new diagnostic and therapeutic tools. The text also requires researchers to better integrate sex-related biological differences into their work.

« My administration is committed to advancing women’s health and ensuring that medical research, diagnosis, prevention, and treatments are based on the best available scientific evidence, » Donald Trump said at the signing. Melania Trump, who described the initiative as a « defining moment for women in America, » outlined five priority areas: focusing research on diseases specifically affecting women, leveraging artificial intelligence to better understand their health, accelerating the transfer of discoveries to patients, guaranteeing access to care regardless of financial resources, and addressing previously neglected diseases.

This initiative comes in a context where women’s representation in clinical trials has long been insufficient, a gap recognized by the international scientific community for several decades and which has led to biases in treatment protocols.