World USA

US Midterms: Democratic Wave Sends Tech Stocks Tumbling on Wall Street

By

3-minute read.

US midterms: Democratic wave sends tech stocks plunging on Wall Street
US midterms: Democratic wave sends tech stocks plunging on Wall Street

The result of the US midterm elections triggered a stock market crash on Thursday, as investors feared a sharp slowdown in artificial intelligence development following Democratic victories.

The Nasdaq fell more than 5.5% on Thursday, wiping out about $2.5 trillion in market capitalization in a single session, according to Dow Jones data. The S&P 500 declined 4.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 3.4%, marking one of the worst days for US markets since 2025. The Nasdaq has now entered so-called « correction » territory, meaning it has lost at least 10% from its recent peak.

The stock market debacle followed Democratic wins in the midterm elections, where several candidates made limiting the expansion of artificial intelligence a central campaign issue. Dozens of measures aimed at restricting data center construction appeared on ballots across the country. In Texas, Gina Hinojosa, elected governor, notably promised a moratorium on any new construction in this sector.

The stocks most exposed to AI infrastructure suffered the heaviest losses. Nvidia’s share price dropped more than 9%, representing over $400 million in lost market capitalization. Semiconductor manufacturers AMD and Micron both fell more than 17%, Intel by 10.3%, while memory card maker SanDisk plummeted over 22%. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks the thirty largest companies in the sector, lost more than 12% on the day.

Elon Musk’s companies were not spared: SpaceX lost 8% and Tesla nearly 11%, amounting to over $300 million in combined value. Musk had invested nearly $450 million in Republican campaigns, including at least $45 million supporting Ken Paxton for the Texas Senate seat, a state ultimately won by the Democrats. In total, the seven major US tech companies, including Apple, Nvidia, and Tesla, lost one trillion dollars in value in a single trading day.

According to Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club, the severity of the correction reflects a dual market anxiety. « A new panic around the artificial intelligence sector has hit Wall Street hard, » she said. « Fears that the huge sums invested in AI infrastructure will not generate the expected returns now collide with the prospect of a sharp slowdown in data center construction. »

Some industry leaders acknowledge underestimating popular rejection. Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of OpenAI, admitted that the reaction to data centers surprised the entire industry. « From San Francisco, you can’t just post a message saying it will be fine. You have to be present in these communities, » he said at a conference in Napa, California. Dina Powell McCormick, president of Meta, agreed, stating the sector must redouble efforts to convince public opinion of the benefits of artificial intelligence.

This correction comes amid broader questions about the valuation of companies in the sector, with some analysts questioning for several months whether markets have formed a speculative bubble around artificial intelligence.

Share this article

Interview writing

Published under the responsibility of the Entrevue editorial team, in accordance with our editorial guidelines. Our journalists may use artificial intelligence tools.

Discover the editorial team Reporting an error

Your news, according to your interests

Choose the sections and language of your newsletter. You can change your preferences at any time.

Respond to the article

Be the first to comment on this article.

Respond to this article Cancel

Comments are moderated. Promotional messages, automated emails, and abusive links are blocked.

Your first comment, or any message containing a link, may be placed pending approval.

More from the United States

Interview Application

Information everywhere you go

Find the latest news, alerts and your favorite sections in an experience designed for mobile.

Download the Interview app from the App Store Download the Interview app on Google Play
Interview app alerts screen: latest news alerts
Customization screen for Interview app sections
News screen of the Interview app: the featured story