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United States: Kennedy Administration Seeks to Lift Restrictions on Unproven Peptide Drugs

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United States: The Kennedy administration wants to lift restrictions on unproven peptide drugs
United States: The Kennedy administration wants to lift restrictions on unproven peptide drugs

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is urging the Food and Drug Administration to relax rules governing certain peptide-based drugs, whose safety and efficacy have not been established according to the agency’s own scientists.

A provisional access policy for peptide drugs has been submitted for White House review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the U.S. federal agency responsible for the health safety of drugs and food. The existence of this proposal was revealed by a filing notice published on the website of the Office of Management and Budget, the U.S. executive branch’s budgetary and regulatory oversight body.

According to sources close to the matter, this policy would grant the FDA a so-called “enforcement discretion” power over certain peptides. Specifically, the agency could choose not to enforce current restrictions on these substances and assure specialized pharmacies that they will not face prosecution if they begin manufacturing and marketing them.

The peptides involved are molecules composed of short chains of amino acids, the building blocks of proteins. Some are promoted by their advocates as capable of improving physical performance, aiding muscle recovery, or affecting aging. These substances are particularly popular within the “Make America Healthy Again” movement, of which Kennedy is a leading figure.

This initiative, however, runs counter to the conclusions of the FDA’s own scientists, who have determined that these drugs have not undergone sufficient studies to establish their safety and efficacy, and that they may pose health risks to patients. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, under which the FDA operates, has not responded to requests for comment on this matter.

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