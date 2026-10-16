A new deadly shooting has struck the United States. On Thursday, October 15, a 16-year-old teenager opened fire in an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, killing three children aged 5, 8, and 11, as well as a teacher. Two other people, a 7-year-old child and a 54-year-old teacher, were seriously injured and transported to the hospital. The attack took place at Silver Rail Elementary School, which serves about 450 students. According to initial information provided by the local police, the suspect, a local resident, was shot dead by a citizen who pursued him inside the building. This new tragedy has deeply shaken this town of about 100,000 inhabitants, generally considered peaceful, and has renewed concerns about the safety of American schools.

The first emergency calls were recorded at 12:59 p.m. local time, when a motorist reported that an armed individual was shooting at his vehicle near the school. Moments later, the shooter managed to enter the building by targeting the locks on the doors, which were locked. Once inside, he opened fire on several people. According to Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz, a local community member who witnessed the beginning of the attack followed the teenager into the building before fatally shooting him. The first police officers arrived on the scene around 1:02 p.m., about three minutes after the initial report. They secured the premises and checked the classrooms. The suspect’s identity has not been released, and investigators are still trying to determine his motives as well as any possible links to the school.

A new tragedy reignites the debate on the safety of American schools

In the hours following the shooting, families were directed to a gathering center set up in a church in Bend, where authorities organized reunions between parents and children. Students were able to communicate with their relatives during the school lockdown, notably thanks to their smartwatches. The school district leader, Steven Cook, expressed deep emotion in the face of a tragedy that directly affects the entire educational community. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek also praised the intervention of the citizen who neutralized the shooter, stating that his action may have prevented further victims. Classes were suspended on Friday, October 16, in the Bend-La Pine school district to allow families, students, and teachers to begin coping with the shock. Psychological support measures are also planned to assist those affected.

This attack occurs in a country where gun violence in schools remains a persistent problem. According to the K-12 School Shooting Database, 235 incidents involving shootings at schools were recorded in 2025, and at least 140 since the beginning of 2026. However, these statistics include very different situations and do not all correspond to shootings with victims. The Bend tragedy particularly raises the issue of protecting elementary schools, as the assailant managed to bypass secured access using his weapon. It also illustrates how quickly an attack can unfold despite police intervention within minutes. While exact circumstances remain to be established, investigators will need to determine how this teenager obtained his weapon and what led him to target children. For the residents of Bend, the urgent priority is now supporting the bereaved families and the injured, while this new tragedy adds to the list of deadly violence incidents in American schools.