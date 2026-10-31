Donald Trump invited Chris Ruddy, CEO of the American channel Newsmax, to travel aboard Air Force One this Friday during his trip to Florida. The head of the media group posted a photo of himself seated inside the presidential plane. A few hours later, Donald Trump personally greeted him in front of his supporters, showering him and his television channel with compliments.

Chris Ruddy invited aboard the presidential plane

Donald Trump invited Chris Ruddy aboard Air Force One for his trip to Daytona Beach, Florida, where he took part in a political rally a few days before the U.S. midterm elections on November 3.

Newsmax announced this invitation on its Instagram account, accompanied by a photo showing its CEO sitting in a beige leather chair inside the presidential aircraft. Behind him, a cushion bears the U.S. presidential seal and the inscription “Air Force One.”

The post specifies: “President Trump invites Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy aboard Air Force One for his trip to Florida Friday evening!”

The presidential plane took off from Andrews military base near Washington at 5:01 p.m. local time, before landing in Daytona Beach at 6:35 p.m. During the flight, Chris Ruddy also visited the area reserved for journalists. He notably discussed Newsmax’s work covering evacuation operations and aid delivery in Ukraine.

“He is definitely MAGA. We love him!” Trump showers Chris Ruddy with praise

The trip was marked by another display of closeness between Donald Trump and Chris Ruddy. During his rally held at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, the American president publicly congratulated the Newsmax leader in front of his supporters.

“Newsmax CEO, you’re doing a great job, Chris Ruddy. Wonderful people. Wonderful people on this channel. You’re doing well. You’re doing very well, Chris, I tell you. He is definitely MAGA. We love him!”, said Donald Trump.

Newsmax, Fox News’ competitor

Founded in 1998 by Chris Ruddy, Newsmax initially developed as a conservative news website before launching its television channel in 2014. The group gradually established itself in the American media landscape, competing with Fox News in the news segment.

Newsmax notably gained visibility after the 2020 presidential election by giving significant coverage to the election result disputes defended by Donald Trump and his allies.

Chris Ruddy has maintained personal relations with the American president for many years. The media group leader has regularly frequented Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

The two men have known each other long before Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Ruddy has also been a political supporter of the president while developing Newsmax as an alternative to Fox News among conservative audiences.

Trump invites Newsmax after excluding CNN from Air Force One

This invitation contrasts with restrictions imposed on other American media. In September, Donald Trump notably excluded CNN from a trip aboard Air Force One, while the channel was supposed to participate in the usual rotation of television teams accompanying the president.

Access to Air Force One is highly sought after by American media. Journalists authorized to accompany the president can cover his trips and, depending on circumstances, interact directly with him or his staff.

However, Chris Ruddy’s trip was a personal invitation from the president, separate from the seats allocated to journalists as part of the pool covering his travels.

An invitation three days before the midterm elections

Chris Ruddy’s trip took place in the final stretch of the campaign for the midterm elections scheduled for Tuesday, November 3. Donald Trump is increasing his trips to support Republican candidates and try to maintain his party’s majority in Congress.

In Daytona Beach, the American president notably supported Byron Donalds, Republican candidate for governor of Florida. He also called on voters to mobilize for other party candidates and announced a $40 million fund to support 10,000 apprenticeship contracts.

Donald Trump spoke shortly after 8 p.m., before leaving the stage around 9:32 p.m. His plane then took off from Daytona Beach at 10:12 p.m. to join West Palm Beach, near his Mar-a-Lago residence.