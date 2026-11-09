Donald Trump stated on Sunday that a new American military offensive against Iran was « very unlikely » if peace negotiations progressed, while reminding that the US military remained ready to strike. The two countries have been in a diplomatic and military deadlock since the conflict began in February.

The American president adopted a tone of relative appeasement on Sunday, declaring to CNN that a resumption of military operations against Iran was « very unlikely » provided Tehran signed « a very solid agreement. » This wording keeps pressure on the Islamic Republic intact, without closing the door to de-escalation.

However, Trump has not abandoned the rhetoric of force. He recalled that three American aircraft carriers were deployed in the region, « fully armed and ready, » and that the US military had identified 38 bridges that could be destroyed « in one hour. » « I hit them very hard. You don’t know how hard, » he said, adding that Iran « desperately wanted to reach an agreement. »

The conflict began at the end of February when Trump ordered strikes against Iran following an Israeli offensive presented by Tel Aviv as « preventive. » Since then, the American president has repeatedly declared victory and stated several times that a peace agreement was imminent or practically concluded. Tehran has systematically denied this version of events.

On the ground, the situation remains far from resolved. Despite American claims about Iran’s military and economic weakening, Tehran has maintained offensive capabilities in the region and continues a partial blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The Houthi rebels in Yemen, allies of Iran, continue to strike targets in Saudi Arabia, notably in the capital Riyadh.

The only tangible diplomatic result since the start of hostilities was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran in Islamabad in June. This text expired in August without a definitive agreement being reached, leaving both parties in a persistent deadlock.

The conflict weighed heavily on the campaign for the US midterm elections held Tuesday. Republicans lost their majorities in Congress, a setback that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described as a « shock. » He indicated on Sunday that mediators had not resumed their travels since the vote and that Tehran was waiting to see how Washington would « digest » the results before deciding on the next steps for the talks.

Qatar, which plays a mediating role in this matter, denied rumors of a collapse of negotiations. Its Prime Minister stated on Saturday that both parties were still working on an agreement. Furthermore, a senior Iranian official indicated that Tehran had transmitted to Washington, via Doha, a proposal concerning its nuclear program. The continuation of discussions would however be conditioned on American concessions, notably lifting sanctions, unfreezing Iranian assets, and paying war reparations.