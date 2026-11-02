Horizon Worlds: Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse turns into a fiasco after billions invested

Five years after Facebook’s rebranding to Meta, Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse dream increasingly resembles an industrial and commercial failure. Horizon Worlds, the virtual worlds platform meant to revolutionize social interactions, has never succeeded in gaining traction with the general public. Despite significant investments, the American group was forced to revise its strategy, cut jobs, and redirect efforts toward smart glasses and artificial intelligence. In March 2026, Meta even considered removing Horizon Worlds from its virtual reality headsets before partially reversing this decision. This turnaround reveals the difficulties faced by a project once presented as the future of the Internet.

In October 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced a historic transformation of his company. Facebook became Meta, with the ambition to build an immersive digital universe where users could work, attend concerts, play games, or meet loved ones as avatars. Horizon Worlds was to embody this new technological revolution. But the experience quickly showed its limits. Rudimentary graphics, avatars initially lacking legs, the cost of virtual reality headsets, and the lack of truly engaging activities hindered the platform’s adoption. Despite several updates and partnerships with artists and brands, Horizon Worlds failed to become an essential social network. Meta also does not publish recent figures to precisely know the number of its active users, making it difficult to assess its real audience.

Massive losses and a strategy shift

The financial results of Reality Labs, Meta’s division responsible notably for virtual reality, augmented reality, and smart glasses, illustrate the scale of the technological bet. According to the latest financial results published by the group, this branch recorded an operating loss of $12.8 billion over the first nine months of 2026, including $4.1 billion in the third quarter alone. Meta now forecasts an annual loss between $18 and $19 billion for this activity. However, these amounts do not correspond solely to Horizon Worlds expenses: they also include the development of Quest headsets, smart glasses, and several experimental technologies. Faced with these costs, the company initiated a restructuring of Reality Labs, accompanied by job cuts. In March 2026, it announced the planned end of Horizon Worlds support on Quest headsets, before ultimately maintaining limited access to certain virtual reality experiences. Priority is now given to smartphone use, considered more likely to reach a large audience.

This reorientation marks a major change in Mark Zuckerberg’s strategy. While the metaverse was supposed to become the successor to mobile Internet, Meta now focuses an increasing share of its investments on artificial intelligence and smart glasses, notably those developed with Ray-Ban. These products offer a considerable advantage: they can integrate into daily use without requiring consumers to wear an immersive headset. Horizon Worlds is not officially abandoned, but its repositioning toward mobile significantly distances it from the initial vision defended in 2021. The group must now contend with competition from other social platforms and gaming universes, while seeking to monetize its technological investments. Horizon Worlds’ relative failure mainly reminds us that a company with considerable financial means cannot impose a usage revolution alone. For Meta, the challenge is no longer just to build tomorrow’s virtual world but to convince users they truly have a reason to go there.