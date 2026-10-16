Execution of Nidal Hasan: Trump Cancels Live Broadcast Amid Bipartisan Pressure

Donald Trump announced that the execution of the Fort Hood shooter, Nidal Malik Hasan, scheduled for December 3, will not be broadcast live. The decision ends a controversy that had united Republicans, Democrats, and the military against the initial plan of the Secretary of Defense.

Donald Trump has decided: the execution of Nidal Malik Hasan, the U.S. Army officer convicted for the 2009 Fort Hood shooting, will not be broadcast live. The American president published his decision on his social network Truth Social, thus putting an end to a controversy that had quickly crossed partisan lines.

Trump acknowledged that such a public broadcast « could have served as a powerful deterrent for the world to see how America treats terrorists and individuals like Hasan. » But he ultimately felt that « many good and well-intentioned people would prefer not to see him die, via streaming or any other visual device. » The execution will take place by firing squad, as planned, at the Fort Leavenworth military prison in Kansas. Victims’ families will be able to attend in person if they wish.

It was Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth who sparked the controversy last week by announcing in a video posted on the official Pentagon account that the execution would be made public and accessible to all. This announcement immediately triggered a wave of criticism, including within the Republican camp. House Speaker Mike Johnson judged that such a spectacle risked becoming « a recruitment tool for future terrorists. »

More than forty retired generals and admirals co-signed an open letter firmly opposing it, stating that a televised execution « would tarnish the honor of the military » and « would make Hasan a martyr. » Vice President JD Vance, questioned about the compatibility of such a measure with his Christian beliefs, indicated that he would not watch the broadcast, while recalling that Hasan had « brutally murdered many innocent people. »

Nidal Malik Hasan was a major and military psychiatrist when he opened fire on November 5, 2009, in a medical building at the Fort Hood base in Texas, targeting soldiers waiting in line to receive vaccines before deployment. He shouted « Allahu akbar » before shooting. Shot in the back during his arrest, he has since been paraplegic and uses a wheelchair. During his trial, he stated that he committed the attack to protect members of the Afghan Taliban from American soldiers. His execution will be the first carried out by the U.S. military since 1961.