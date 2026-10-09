The United States will live-stream the execution of a death row inmate. The Pentagon has confirmed that Nidal Malik Hasan, a former U.S. Army psychiatrist convicted of murdering 13 people at a Texas military base in 2009, will be executed by firing squad on December 3. The execution will be broadcast online, a first in the history of American executions.

Donald Trump approved the execution of this former Army major, sentenced to death in 2013. U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced that the firing squad will be composed of military personnel and that the public will be able to witness the inmate’s death.

13 Dead and 32 Injured: The Fort Hood Massacre

On November 5, 2009, Nidal Malik Hasan, then a major and psychiatrist in the U.S. Army, entered a medical building at the Fort Hood base in Texas. Dozens of soldiers were waiting there for medical exams and formalities before deployment, notably to Afghanistan.

Armed with a pistol equipped with a laser sight, he opened fire on those present. According to testimonies collected during his trial, he shouted “Allahu akbar” before shooting. Thirteen people were killed and 32 others wounded. Several soldiers were hit while trying to flee to the parking lot.

Hasan was eventually subdued by law enforcement. Seriously wounded by gunfire, he remains paralyzed in his lower limbs and has since been wheelchair-bound.

During his trial, the former psychiatrist admitted to being the shooter. He explained that he wanted to prevent American soldiers from going to fight Muslims in Afghanistan. In August 2013, a military court found him guilty of 13 premeditated murders and 32 attempted murders. He was sentenced to death.

Donald Trump Approves Execution by Firing Squad

After more than 13 years on death row, Nidal Hasan is scheduled to be executed on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 1 p.m. Texas time, which is 8 p.m. in metropolitan France. The execution is planned at the Fort Hood military base, where the massacre took place.

President Donald Trump approved the execution on October 5, following the procedure applicable to death sentences handed down by the U.S. military justice system. His administration also validated the use of the firing squad, a method the U.S. Army has not employed since World War II.

The choice of location and timing was announced by Pete Hegseth. The execution is to take place at the base where Hasan murdered 13 people, at a time close to the start of the shooting on November 5, 2009.

“We will make sure people can watch”

Pete Hegseth announced that the execution would be public and that soldiers would be responsible for shooting the inmate. The U.S. Secretary of Defense defended this decision during an interview broadcast on Wednesday, October 7.

“He will be executed by a squad of soldiers, as is proper. We will make sure people can watch, that it is public”, he said.

He also explained wanting to show the consequences of crimes committed against American soldiers. “People need to understand that there are serious consequences to such acts”, he added.

Asked about any possible last requests from Nidal Hasan or possible contact with Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth replied: “I don’t care. We’ll see on December 3.”

On Thursday, the Pentagon confirmed that the execution would be broadcast live. The technical details of the broadcast, the platform used, and public access conditions have not yet been communicated.

A First Military Execution Since 1961

If it indeed takes place on December 3, this execution will be the first carried out by the U.S. military justice system in 65 years.

The last one was on April 13, 1961. John Arthur Bennett, an American soldier convicted of rape and attempted murder of a young girl, was hanged at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

To find a military execution by firing squad, one must go back to World War II. In 1945, the U.S. Army carried out executions by firing squad. Soldier Eddie Slovik was notably executed by firing squad in January of that year for desertion.

The choice to execute Nidal Hasan by firing squad thus marks the return of an execution method the U.S. Army has not used for over 80 years. The decision to broadcast his death live adds another novelty.

Public executions were once common in the United States before gradually disappearing during the 19th and 20th centuries. The last generally recognized public execution in the country took place on August 14, 1936, in Kentucky.

On that day, Rainey Bethea, convicted of rape and murder, was hanged before several thousand spectators in Owensboro. The event attracted a large crowd and significant media coverage.

Since then, executions in the U.S. take place in penitentiary facilities, before a limited number of authorized witnesses. Victims’ families, representatives of the condemned, certain journalists, and official representatives can generally attend, according to applicable rules.

The announced live broadcast for Nidal Hasan would break with this practice. It would allow the public to follow a military execution without being physically present.

After the botched execution of Christa Pike, the return of the firing squad

The Pentagon’s announcement comes days after the spectacular failure of Christa Pike’s execution in Tennessee. On September 30, this 50-year-old death row inmate survived two lethal injections before being transported to the hospital.

This case highlighted difficulties faced by several U.S. states with lethal injection. Problems accessing veins, drug shortages, and medical complications have led some administrations to reconsider their execution methods.

As shown by an investigation into botched executions in the U.S., several states now allow alternative methods, including firing squad, electric chair, or nitrogen asphyxiation.

The firing squad is currently authorized in five U.S. states: Idaho, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Utah. In 2025, South Carolina carried out the first firing squad execution in the U.S. in 15 years.

An Execution That Could Still Be Challenged in Court

Despite the Pentagon’s announcement, the December 3 date could still be challenged. Nidal Hasan retains the possibility to file appeals with competent courts to contest the conditions of his execution or to request a stay.

The circumstances under which he was informed of the presidential decision are already raising questions. According to his former military lawyer, no defense counsel was present when the inmate received the execution notification. The military states it attempted to contact his lawyers and asserts it followed applicable procedures.

The public broadcast could also raise legal difficulties, as military rules normally strictly regulate who is authorized to attend an execution. The Pentagon will need to specify the arrangements made to organize this broadcast.

At this stage, U.S. authorities maintain the December 3 date and their intention to live-stream the shooting. If no appeal suspends the procedure, Nidal Hasan will become the first inmate executed by the U.S. military justice system since 1961, and the first whose execution will be broadcast live on the Internet.