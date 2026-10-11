"It's time for Ukraine to have a new leader": Elon Musk also calls for Zelensky's departure and supports Donald Trump

Elon Musk sides with Donald Trump in his offensive against Volodymyr Zelensky. On Saturday, the American billionaire publicly supported the US president’s call to replace the Ukrainian head of state, accused by Washington of refusing opportunities to negotiate peace with Russia. This new stance comes as relations between Kyiv and Washington deteriorate following a controversial agreement between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on Russian diesel exports.

On his social network X, Elon Musk wrote: « I agree, it’s time for Ukraine to have a new leader. » The Tesla and SpaceX CEO was reacting to Donald Trump’s statements, who had just publicly called for the replacement of Volodymyr Zelensky. The billionaire also accused the Ukrainian president of going too far, confirming his support for the criticisms made by the White House.

Trump wants a Ukrainian president ready to negotiate with Moscow

Elon Musk’s position directly follows Donald Trump’s statements calling for a change of president in Ukraine. On Saturday, before journalists in Washington, the American president reproached Volodymyr Zelensky for not having reached an agreement with Russia despite negotiation opportunities that had arisen.

« I suggest they find a new leader capable of making a deal, because he could have made many and, for one reason or another, he never does », said Donald Trump. The American president then stated that it was time for Ukraine to have a new head of state.

Donald Trump also accused Volodymyr Zelensky of having lost 30% of Ukrainian territory and mentioned more than two million deaths in the war. However, these figures should be considered with caution: independent estimates place around 20% the share of Ukrainian territory controlled by Russia, while the exact human toll of the conflict remains uncertain.

An agreement between Trump and Putin provokes Kyiv’s anger

The confrontation between Washington and Kyiv worsened on Friday, October 9, when Donald Trump announced having reached an agreement with Vladimir Putin allowing the resumption of Russian diesel exports to the American and international markets.

The American president notably announced the release onto the market of more than 300,000 tons of Russian diesel, with additional volumes planned in the coming months. Washington hopes to help lower fuel prices, which have become a sensitive issue in the US a few weeks before the midterm elections.

Volodymyr Zelensky denounced this agreement, concluded without Ukrainian participation, calling it a decision « neither fair nor honest ». The Ukrainian president believes that easing sanctions on Russian petroleum products risks providing new financial resources to Moscow to continue the war.

This announcement also took Ukrainian negotiators by surprise in Miami, where they were meeting American representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The discussions were supposed to focus on ways to reach a settlement of the conflict, but the energy agreement between Washington and Moscow deeply complicated the exchanges.

Washington threatens to reduce intelligence support

Tensions now go beyond political statements. During discussions in Florida, American representatives warned their Ukrainian counterparts that continuing strikes against Russian refineries could lead to a suspension of US intelligence sharing.

Donald Trump has for several weeks blamed Kyiv for targeting Russian oil facilities. According to him, these attacks disrupt international energy supply and contribute to rising diesel prices, notably for American farmers and transporters.

Ukraine, on the contrary, defends these operations, considering that refineries are essential infrastructures for financing and supplying Russian forces. Kyiv states it is willing to suspend its strikes against Russian energy facilities if Moscow simultaneously agrees to end its bombings of Ukrainian infrastructures.

The disagreement is all the more sensitive as Russia continues its attacks on Ukrainian cities. On Saturday, Russian bombings in the Zaporizhzhia region caused at least 20 deaths, according to Ukrainian authorities, including three children.

Elon Musk intensifies attacks against Zelensky

The American billionaire’s statement is not his first offensive against the Ukrainian president. In February 2025, Elon Musk had already claimed that Volodymyr Zelensky was unpopular among his population and accused him of corruption, without providing evidence for his accusations.

In March 2025, the owner of X had also called for presidential elections in Ukraine, stating that Zelensky would be defeated if Ukrainians were called to the polls.

Volodymyr Zelensky’s presidential term, elected in 2019, should normally have been renewed in 2024. However, Ukraine remains under martial law since the Russian invasion of February 2022, a legal regime that prevents holding presidential elections under current conditions. Zelensky therefore remains in office in accordance with the Ukrainian constitutional framework.

By publicly echoing Donald Trump’s demand, Elon Musk now supports a political change requirement directly formulated by the American president. At this stage, no electoral procedure intended to replace Volodymyr Zelensky has been announced in Ukraine, and Washington’s statements do not change his constitutional status.

Diplomatic negotiations remain difficult and fighting continues. Donald Trump demands a Ukrainian leader willing to quickly reach an agreement with Moscow, while Volodymyr Zelensky continues to demand security guarantees and refuses any concession that would leave his country exposed to new Russian attacks.