“She deserved it”: When Alain-Fabien Delon justified his father's blows against his mother. Surreal!

The statements are staggering. While Rosalie van Breemen has just revealed the violence she claims to have suffered from Alain Delon, the words spoken by their son Alain-Fabien in 2013 have resurfaced. The young man had recounted that his father broke eight ribs and fractured his mother’s nose twice. But instead of condemning these brutalities, he said: “She deserved it.”

“Eight broken ribs and the nose fractured twice. But she deserved it”

In 2013, Alain-Fabien Delon, then 19 years old, gave an interview to the Italian edition of Vanity Fair. The younger son of Alain Delon and Rosalie van Breemen made particularly violent revelations about family life and the blows his father allegedly dealt to his mother.

“My mother experienced violence from my father”, he said, before detailing the injuries she allegedly suffered: “Eight broken ribs and the nose fractured twice.”

But it was the continuation of his remarks that caused astonishment. After describing the physical violence inflicted on his mother, Alain-Fabien Delon added: “But she deserved it.”

The young man even elaborated on this justification of the blows: “Every time I saw the violence unleashed on her, I thought God was punishing her for her wickedness.”

In other words, Alain-Fabien Delon acknowledged witnessing scenes of domestic violence and explained that he considered these brutalities as a punishment deserved by his own mother.

A son who accuses his father of violence but justifies his blows

Alain-Fabien Delon’s statements were all the more striking because he did not try to deny his father’s violence. On the contrary, he described a man capable of brutality toward several family members.

“Alain Delon was not violent only with my mother, my brother Anthony and I knew very well how far his cruelty could go”, he also stated.

The actor’s son thus painted the portrait of a violent father, while expressing deep hostility toward his mother. His words were not a mere description of family tensions: he explicitly presented the blows received by Rosalie van Breemen as a punishment she deserved.

These accusations were made while Alain Delon was still alive and the relationship between the father and his youngest son was particularly conflictual.

Rosalie van Breemen reveals having been hit in front of her children

Thirteen years after this interview, Rosalie van Breemen’s revelations about Alain Delon’s violence shed new light on their son’s statements.

In her book Amour fou. Lettre à Alain Delon, car le temps est venu de tout dire, published this Thursday by Robert Laffont editions, the former Dutch model recounts the fourteen years she shared with the actor, from 1987 to 2001.

She notably recounts that Alain Delon allegedly broke her nose once in front of their children, then a second time a few hours later in their bedroom. She also claims to have suffered humiliations, threats, and other physical violence.

Invited Thursday morning on RTL, Rosalie van Breemen gave another particularly serious testimony: “For some nonsense, Alain Delon put his revolver to my temple.”

She explains having visited the Montargis emergency room after the blows and having tried to file a complaint with the gendarmerie, without succeeding in having her complaint registered.

“God was punishing her”: particularly cruel words toward his own mother

Among Alain-Fabien Delon’s statements, the one referring to divine punishment is particularly harsh. The young man did not just claim that his mother deserved the blows. He explained that he interpreted the violence he witnessed as a form of chastisement.

“I thought God was punishing her for her wickedness”, he said.

This sentence revealed the extent of the conflict opposing Alain-Fabien to Rosalie van Breemen at the time. The young man seemed to harbor deep resentment toward his mother, to the point of publicly justifying the injuries he himself attributed to his father.

The words are all the more troubling as he mentioned serious injuries: eight broken ribs and two nose fractures. These alleged violences were therefore not presented as simple disputes, but as repeated physical assaults.

Despite these accusations, Alain-Fabien Delon and his mother have reconciled

The relationship between Alain-Fabien Delon and Rosalie van Breemen has evolved over the years. In January 2024, while the Delon family was publicly torn apart over the actor’s health, the former model joined her son in Douchy, in Loiret.

She had left the German island of Sylt, where she lived, to support him. This rapprochement marked an important development after the extremely hostile statements he had made against her.

Rosalie van Breemen and Alain Delon had two children, Anouchka, born in 1990, and Alain-Fabien, born in 1994. The couple, who never married, separated in 2001 after fourteen years together.

Alain Delon died on August 18, 2024, at the age of 88, at his property in Douchy. His son’s statements date back to 2013 and do not constitute a reaction to Rosalie van Breemen’s book release. Nevertheless, they testify to the violence of the family conflicts that the actor’s former partner chose to tell publicly.