British actor and comedian Russell Brand was sentenced this Monday to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assaults by the Southwark Crown Court in London. Aged 51, the former husband of singer Katy Perry was found guilty last Thursday of one rape and three sexual assaults committed against four women between 2004 and 2009. Judge Joel Bennathan specified that the former comedian should serve about two-thirds of his sentence in custody.

This sentence was handed down four days after the guilty verdict against Russell Brand, following a four-week trial. The actor, who had pleaded not guilty and maintained that his sexual relations had always been consensual, was immediately taken into custody after the jury’s decision.

One rape committed in 2009 and three sexual assaults between 2004 and 2009

The most serious charge concerns the rape of a woman in 2009 at Russell Brand’s London home in the Hampstead area. The victim had met the comedian after one of his shows at the Hammersmith Apollo, before going to his home a few days later. She explained to the jurors that an initially consensual sexual encounter escalated when the actor forced anal penetration without her consent.

The young woman also described the injuries and bleeding caused by the assault. The jury accepted her testimony and found Russell Brand guilty of rape. The aggravating circumstances of this case influenced the severity of his sentence, with an increase of two years.

The three other convictions concern sexual assaults committed against three different women, notably in professional settings and at events attended by the comedian. One of the victims was assaulted in a London bar in 2004. Another, an employee of Channel 4, was subjected to unwanted sexual acts in 2009 while working on an audiovisual project.

The judge denounces his “contempt for women’s right to say no”

When pronouncing the sentence, Judge Joel Bennathan condemned Russell Brand’s attitude towards women. Referring to one of the assaults committed in 2004, the magistrate mentioned “a casual arrogance” and “a contempt for every woman’s right to say no”.

The British justice system notably took into account the severity of the violence, its repetition over several years, and the defendant’s behavior. During the trial, the prosecution described a man who used his fame and influence to get what he wanted, regardless of the consent of the women involved.

Russell Brand was also acquitted of three of the seven charges examined by the jury, including two rape charges and one attempted indecent assault. These acquittals concerned different incidents than the four offenses for which he was convicted.

An investigation involving more than 100 witnesses

The police investigation began in September 2023, following the public revelation of several sexual violence accusations against Russell Brand. The inquiries then gathered testimonies from several women who did not know each other and who reported incidents dating back several years.

London Metropolitan Police investigators interviewed more than 100 witnesses, collected over 400 statements, and examined more than 1,400 documents. They also reviewed hundreds of hours of TV shows, interviews, performances, and podcasts to reconstruct the comedian’s movements and activities at the time of the incidents.

The case sparked a significant political reaction in the UK. On Saturday, Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced plans to strengthen the protection of rape victims in courts, notably to prevent women reporting sexual violence from feeling judged themselves during hearings.

From Hollywood star to inmate in a British prison

Born on June 4, 1975, Russell Brand began his career as a comedian before becoming one of the most well-known personalities on British television. His provocative humor, media appearances, and extravagant style allowed him to break into Hollywood cinema in the 2000s.

He notably starred in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek, and Arthur. His relationship with American singer Katy Perry, whom he married in 2010 before divorcing in 2012, also contributed to his international fame.

In recent years, Russell Brand distanced himself from traditional cinema and television to focus on political and religious videos and current affairs commentary broadcast online. He developed a significant online following around anti-establishment views and conspiracy theories.

Married since 2017 to Laura Gallacher, with whom he has three children, Russell Brand continued to deny the accusations against him throughout the judicial process. His defense asked the court to consider his charitable commitments and work with people suffering from addictions.

The former comedian, already incarcerated since the November 5 verdict, is also subject to investigations regarding two other rape accusations, one of which involves incidents allegedly concerning a 16-year-old girl at the time.