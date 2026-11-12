“Alain Delon put his revolver to my temple”: Rosalie van Breemen's chilling revelations about the actor's violence

A revolver pointed at her temple, blows, a broken nose twice, and death threats. Rosalie van Breemen delivers a damning testimony about the fifteen years she spent with Alain Delon. Invited this Thursday by Marc-Olivier Fogiel on RTL, the actor’s former partner recounted a daily life marked by fear and violence. These confessions are further developed in her book Amour fou, published by Robert Laffont editions.

“For some stupid reason, Alain Delon put his revolver to my temple”

Facing Marc-Olivier Fogiel, on RTL Matin, Rosalie van Breemen revisited one of the most terrifying episodes of her relationship with Alain Delon. “Death was omnipresent in our life… For some stupid reason, Alain Delon put his revolver to my temple”, she declared.

The former Dutch model and journalist describes a shared life in which firearms held a disturbing place. Alain Delon notably kept a loaded revolver on his nightstand and a .38 Special caliber under his pillow. In her book, she also recounts an episode of Russian roulette to which the actor allegedly subjected her following a dispute caused by dust found on a television.

These revelations concern their life in Douchy, in the Loiret, where the couple raised their two children, Anouchka and Alain-Fabien. Rosalie van Breemen claims that the actor’s outbursts of anger could erupt suddenly, sometimes for trivial reasons.

Broken nose twice, slaps and thrown knives

In Amour fou, published this Thursday, Rosalie van Breemen also accuses Alain Delon of repeated domestic violence. She mentions slaps, insults, broken objects, and knives thrown in her direction. She especially recounts a day during which the actor allegedly broke her nose twice.

The first assault reportedly occurred in front of their children and household staff. The second allegedly took place a few hours later, in their bedroom, while she was already suffering from her first injury.

“After breaking my nose, you denied it when I asked you why”, she writes addressing her former partner directly. She claims he then hit her again, breaking her nose once more.

Rosalie van Breemen explains that she went to the Montargis emergency room to have her injuries documented. She then allegedly tried to file a complaint with the gendarmerie, but the officers refused to register her complaint, according to her testimony.

“Violence within a couple settles in little by little”

The former partner of Alain Delon explains that the violence did not impose itself immediately in their relationship. It would have gradually multiplied, between periods of affection, disputes, humiliations, and reconciliations.

“Violence within a couple settles in little by little”, she writes in her book. She recounts having suffered a first slap, then other blows, until living in fear of the actor’s reactions.

She claims that several people in their circle were aware of this violence, notably employees, friends, and health professionals. She denounces the silence surrounding their private life and explains having long felt shame and guilt.

Their children would also have witnessed some scenes. Alain-Fabien Delon himself had publicly mentioned, as early as 2013, the violence his mother allegedly suffered.

An Alain Delon “bipolar,” according to his former partner

Rosalie van Breemen also addresses the actor’s psychological health. She believes Alain Delon suffered from bipolar disorder, alternating periods of great affection and phases of deep distress, accompanied by aggressive behavior.

She describes a man sometimes overwhelmed by suicidal thoughts, who kept weapons nearby and could turn his violence against himself or those around him. She also mentions a possible anosognosia, a disorder characterized by lack of awareness of one’s own illness.

Having left Douchy in 2002, she returned to him before his death

Rosalie van Breemen met Alain Delon in 1987, during the filming of the clip Comme au cinéma. From their relationship were born Anouchka, in 1990, and Alain-Fabien, in 1994. After nearly fifteen years of living together, she definitively left the Douchy estate on January 5, 2002, with their two children.

Despite their separation and the violence she claims to have suffered, she never completely severed ties with the actor. In January 2024, when his health had severely deteriorated, she returned to Douchy to accompany him during the last months of his life.

Alain Delon died on August 18, 2024, at the age of 88. More than two years after his passing, Rosalie van Breemen publishes Amour fou, a letter of more than 470 pages addressed to the man she claims to have continued loving despite the violence she attributes to him.