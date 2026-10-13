Before His Suicide, RJ Mitte Revealed He Was Scammed: “I Paid More Taxes Than I Earned from Breaking Bad”

Deceased at the age of 34, RJ Mitte, known for playing Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad, had shared a troubling testimony about his financial troubles. The American actor explained that he had been the victim of a scam committed by an accountant to whom he had entrusted the management of his income while he was still a teenager. According to his statements, this case cost him a large part of the money earned through his career and forced him to repay tax debts for ten years.

These revelations take on particular resonance following the announcement of his death by suicide at his Texas home. However, no evidence establishes a link between his past financial difficulties and his act.

“I Paid More Taxes Than I Earned from Breaking Bad”

Guest on the financial podcast The Iced Coffee Hour, RJ Mitte explained that the international success of Breaking Bad did not allow him to build the fortune many imagined. When the hosts asked if he had become a millionaire thanks to the series, the actor answered no, before making a revelation: “I paid more taxes than I earned from Breaking Bad.”

RJ Mitte specified that his income had been largely absorbed by expenses necessary for developing his career. “When you’re young, you have a big team. At one point, I had many people around me, I traveled worldwide, and I spent money to keep advancing my career. Everything was reinvested in the business.” The actor notably had to finance his professional entourage, his travels, and various activities related to his profession.

But his professional expenses alone did not explain his financial situation. Behind this reality was a much more serious matter: a person entrusted with protecting his income had, on the contrary, stripped him of a significant part of his money.

At 17, he entrusted his money to an accountant who robbed him

RJ Mitte recounted that his problems began around 2011, when he was about 17 or 18 years old. At that time, Breaking Bad was gaining growing success and his income was increasing. Until then, he managed his finances with the help of his family, but several people around him advised him to entrust his affairs to a professional: “I wanted to protect my money. I was 17 or 18, and everyone told me to find a real accountant. Until then, my family and I had always managed things ourselves. I followed the advice and got completely eaten alive.”

According to him, the accountant did not just make bad investments or questionable financial decisions. She directly embezzled the sums he gave her to pay his taxes, while providing him with falsified documents to conceal her actions: “I wrote a check to pay my taxes, and instead of using that money to pay them, she sent me a fake tax return and kept the money.”

For several years, RJ Mitte believed he was in compliance with the U.S. tax authorities. The documents he received appeared authentic, while the amounts intended for the tax office had not been paid.

Several other actors were reportedly victims of the same scam

RJ Mitte also stated that this accountant targeted many other actors. He mentioned 14 other affected actors, including disabled people and elderly professionals, whose vulnerability could facilitate this type of manipulation.

The actor explained that he could not reveal all the details of the case due to investigations that, according to him, were still ongoing. He notably said that the investigations had traced offshore accounts and shell companies. He mentioned embezzlements potentially reaching several tens of millions of dollars across the entire case, without a precise amount of his own loss being publicly established.

RJ Mitte eventually cut all ties with this manager, closed the accounts involved, and called on other professionals to understand the extent of the irregularities. He also said he had considered developing a series inspired by this case to tell the mechanisms by which actors could lose control of their finances.

Ten years to repay the taxes he thought he had already paid

The discovery of the scam put RJ Mitte in a particularly difficult position with the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. tax administration. The amounts that should have been paid were still owed, despite the checks he claimed to have given to his accountant.

Unpaid taxes could be added to interest and penalties accumulated over the years. The actor said he discovered the extent of the problem after receiving a letter from the tax administration, while the debt had already significantly increased: “In the end, it was still my negligence. The IRS doesn’t really care about you. What matters to them is that you pay your taxes. If you let someone else handle it, it’s your responsibility to make sure the work is done.”

RJ Mitte claimed he had to work for a decade to settle the amounts owed. “It only took me ten years to pay it all off”, he said bitterly. He described this period as a trying experience that nevertheless taught him to better protect his income and be wary of those entrusted with managing it.

A financial ordeal RJ Mitte publicly revisited

Despite this experience, RJ Mitte continued working after the end of Breaking Bad in 2013. He appeared in several films and series while expanding his advocacy for disabled people. He also held responsibilities in philanthropic organizations, including the Mitte Foundation.

In his interview, the actor explained that he had learned lessons from his financial difficulties and emphasized that he had succeeded in repaying the amounts owed. His remarks described a past scam whose consequences he believed he bore for 10 years.

RJ Mitte’s passing at only 34 years old brings back this little-known story from his career, even though nothing today allows knowing whether his suicide is linked to these problems or not…