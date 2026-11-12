Louise Montangon has announced her intention to file a defamation lawsuit against Alexis Corbière following a heated exchange on BFMTV. She accuses him of calling her a racist after she left the set. The controversy also raises questions about the organization of televised debates.

The confrontation between Louise Montangon and Alexis Corbière on BFMTV could have legal repercussions. After leaving the set of Sonia Mabrouk 's show on Tuesday, November 10, the UNI representative in Bordeaux announced a few hours later on CNews her intention to file a defamation lawsuit against the Seine-Saint-Denis MP. The young woman accuses him, in particular, of having portrayed her as racist after she left the show. "Of course I'm going to file a complaint," she stated, adding that she wasn't certain her action would be successful. At this stage, available information confirms this public announcement, but not the actual filing of a complaint with the judicial authorities.

The altercation occurred during a debate focused on political tensions and threats against certain activists. Louise Montangon, a local leader of a right-wing student organization, had been invited to speak about her experiences and the controversies surrounding her stances. The discussion with Alexis Corbière quickly became heated, until she removed her microphone and left the set. She claims she was taken aback by the MP's presence, explaining that the network had presented the program to her as a one-on-one interview with Sonia Mabrouk. According to her, this confrontation had not been announced under the conditions she had agreed to before arriving on set.

An accusation of defamation and a controversy over the conditions of the debate

Invited to appear on CNews that evening , Louise Montangon addressed the remarks she accuses Alexis Corbière of making. She believes the MP called her racist and considers his statements damaging to her reputation. "I don't think there will be any further action, but symbolically, yes," she clarified regarding her intention to file a complaint. The student also accuses her opponent of making statements she interprets as downplaying the threats she says she received. These accusations align with her version of events. The available evidence does not establish that a defamation offense has been committed, as such a charge falls under the jurisdiction of the courts should they be involved.

Beyond the exchange between the two guests, the controversy now centers on the organization of the televised debates. Louise Montangon claims she was "set up" by BFMTV and disputes how her participation was allegedly arranged.