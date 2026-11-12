Ukraine: Glucksmann accuses Mélenchon of using 'Russian talking points' and denounces a form of 'submission'

Raphaël Glucksmann continues his offensive against Jean-Luc Mélenchon on the war in Ukraine. Invited this Thursday, November 12, to the major presidential debate organized by franceinfo at the Maison de la Radio, the candidate of Place publique and the Socialist Party denounced the attitude of part of the French political class towards Moscow. « With Russia, there is a form of denial, there is also a form of submission, a temptation, » he declared, when questioned about Russian destabilization attempts in Europe. In his sights is notably Jean-Luc Mélenchon, whom he reproaches for adopting the « Russian talking points » when mentioning the possibility of organizing a referendum in the Donbass, a Ukrainian region largely occupied by Russian forces.

This new attack comes five days after Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s rally at Le Bourget, during which the left-wing leader defended the idea of consulting the populations concerned as part of a possible territorial settlement of the conflict. His statements immediately provoked a reaction from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, who accused him of being the « spokesperson for the Kremlin. » Raphaël Glucksmann also denounced a proposal he considered incompatible with respect for Ukrainian sovereignty. On Wednesday, while visiting Creuse, Jean-Luc Mélenchon responded to his critics by accusing them of distorting his words, while reaffirming his opposition to the Russian invasion and his commitment to the principle of consulting the populations.

Glucksmann makes resistance to Russia a presidential issue

During his appearance on franceinfo, Raphaël Glucksmann framed this controversy within the context of the 2027 presidential election. According to him, the French will have to choose between a France that plays a leading role in European resistance to Russian imperialism and a direction he likens to « Trumpism. » He believes that Europe’s security requires strengthening the military and diplomatic capabilities of European states, while maintaining firm support for Ukraine. The social-democratic candidate also reproaches Jean-Luc Mélenchon for wanting to leave NATO while opposing certain forms of common European defense. For him, these two positions raise a difficulty regarding the means France would have to ensure its security and that of its partners.

The confrontation now goes beyond the sole question of Donbass and highlights the divergences between the main left-wing candidates on international relations. Jean-Luc Mélenchon considers that a peace settlement must be based on negotiation and democratic consultation, while Raphaël Glucksmann insists on the necessity not to legitimize territorial annexations obtained by force. Both men condemn the Russian invasion but disagree on the modalities of a possible agreement and on the architecture of European security.