Teddy Riner’s candidacy for the 2027 presidential election is already sparking strong reactions within the political class. The day after the surprise announcement by the five-time Olympic champion, François Ruffin chose irony to comment on his entry into the race. “Teddy Riner is Macron with much more muscle,” said the Somme deputy on RMC on Tuesday, November 10, considering that the judoka’s initial proposals outlined a “pro-business” economic project. The left-wing deputy Danièle Obono also challenged the positioning claimed by the champion, who presents himself as “neither right nor left.” “He is right-wing,” she summarized on social media. These criticisms come as Teddy Riner begins to reveal his stances on work, pensions, public spending, and security.

These attacks did not leave David Lisnard indifferent. The mayor of Cannes and president of Nouvelle Énergie said he was “shocked” by the “condescension” of some political leaders and commentators toward the judoka. On X, he explained that he did not want to underestimate his approach and was waiting to know more precisely his project and method. David Lisnard also notes that Teddy Riner expresses, in his candidacy video, several observations and objectives that he himself has long defended. Without announcing any political alignment, the presidential candidate thus believes that the absence of a traditional partisan background should not be enough to disqualify a candidacy. This position contrasts with the criticisms of those who doubt the champion’s legitimacy to run for the Élysée.

Patrick Kanner suspects a candidacy steered by Macron

The controversy took another dimension with statements from Patrick Kanner. Interviewed by Public Sénat, the president of the Socialist group in the Senate said he believed Emmanuel Macron was behind Teddy Riner’s candidacy. He notably relies on the very favorable reception given Monday evening by the head of state to the Olympic champion, as well as on the presence of personalities who have worked in the presidential entourage alongside the new candidate. Several former public officials, including François Braun, are said to be among the people associated with Riner’s initiative. However, this is a political suspicion expressed by Patrick Kanner: no public evidence establishes that the candidacy was organized or decided by the Élysée. Other central bloc leaders also contest this interpretation.

Édouard Philippe, Gabriel Attal, and Dominique de Villepin have adopted more measured reactions, balancing respect for the judoka’s background with anticipation of more detailed proposals. Teddy Riner, who claims an independent candidacy, will now have to show how he intends to finance his measures, build a national organization, and gather the 500 endorsements necessary to run. His entry into the campaign already raises questions about the renewal of political personnel and the role of personalities from civil society in the presidential competition.