The G7 foreign ministers are meeting in Paris this Monday, November 9, and Tuesday, November 10, 2026, against a backdrop of particularly tense international tensions. At the heart of the discussions are the war with Iran, the security of the Strait of Hormuz, and negotiations concerning Ukraine. This meeting, organized under the French presidency of the G7, should also allow Washington's allies to assess Donald Trump 's diplomatic direction following the US midterm elections.

France is hosting representatives of the seven major industrialized powers at the Quai d'Orsay for two days, under the chairmanship of French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot . US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is participating in the discussions with his German, British, Canadian, Italian, and Japanese counterparts. Originally scheduled for Marseille, the meeting was moved to Paris a few days before its opening, officially for logistical and operational reasons. The French government hopes to use this gathering to align the positions of Western partners on several international crises. Representatives from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Brazil, South Korea, and Ukraine have also been invited to certain discussions, illustrating the desire to broaden the dialogue beyond the traditional G7 members.

The Iranian issue is expected to be a major focus of the negotiations. Since the US and Israeli strikes against Iran in the spring, military tensions have deeply destabilized the Middle East. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for global hydrocarbon trade, has led to a rise in energy prices and heightened concerns about supplying European and Asian economies. Several US partners fear that a new American military operation could worsen the regional situation. France, in particular, intends to advocate a diplomatic approach that secures maritime routes and reduces the risk of escalation. The situation in Lebanon will also be examined, as Paris works on a new international security mechanism to replace the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, whose mandate expires at the end of the year.

Ukraine and relations with Washington at the center of discussions

The war in Ukraine is the other major issue on the agenda for this meeting. The G7 ministers are meeting on the eve of further talks scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi between representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and Russia. The Europeans want to maintain a voice in discussions concerning the future of the conflict, while Washington plays a central role in the diplomatic initiatives undertaken with Moscow. Discussions will also focus on Kyiv's military and financial needs, particularly in the areas of air defense and the protection of energy infrastructure. Russian strikes against the Ukrainian power grid have raised concerns about further hardship for the population as winter approaches. Meanwhile, an international donors' conference is being held in Paris to contribute to the restoration of the containment arch at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which was damaged by a Russian strike in 2025.

This meeting comes just days after the US midterm elections, marked by a significant setback for the Republican Party . Washington's partners will seek to determine whether this new political landscape could alter Donald Trump's foreign policy, particularly regarding Ukraine and Iran. Significant differences remain between the United States and several European governments, especially concerning military responses to crises and the role of international institutions. Beyond these issues, ministers are expected to address food security, humanitarian aid, the fight against drug trafficking in ports, and the risks associated with the development of artificial intelligence. For France, this meeting represents one of the last major events of its G7 presidency before the handover to the United States. The discussions will need to reveal whether the major Western powers can still forge common positions despite their strategic disagreements.